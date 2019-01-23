2019 : Army Assures Nigerians of Smooth Polls

With less than 30 days to the general elections, the Nigerian Army has assured Nigerians of its readiness to maintain law and order throughout the duration.

Maj-Gen Mohammed Mohammed, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division NA Kaduna, gave the assurance on Tuesday while flagging off operation Ex EGWU EKE III at the headquarters 1 Division Step Up in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Major Gen. Mohammed said Ex EGWU EKE III was significant because that would be the first time the operation would be conducted simultaneously across the country, aiming at combating banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities within 1 Division area of operations and the nation at large.

He said, “It is also meant to ensure that law and order is maintained as we approach the forthcoming general elections. To this end, this Division has put in place necessary security measures to ensure that these dissident groups are denied freedom of actions to carry out their nefarious activities and to also ensure a hitch-free 2019 general elections.”

The Army boss added, “As we are all aware, the activities of dissident groups in recent times have disrupted the economic activities in most parts of the country. 1 Division is not unaware of plans by some of these groups to disrupt the upcoming 2019 general elections.

“Hence, Ex EGWU EKE III will give the Division the necessary platform to forestall the activities of these unscrupulous elements.”

The GOC reminded the public that his Division has engaged in several operations such as Karamin Goro, Idon Raini, Sharan Daji and Whirl Punch essentially to clear criminal elements in its area of responsibility.

Represented at the event by his special adviser on security matters, AIG Murtala Abbas, Nasir El-Rufai, the state governor, noted that sustained military offensive against Boko Haram by the Armed Forces in synergy with other security agencies has greatly degraded their capabilities, which has compelled them to relocate to remote areas as their hideouts to plan and commit various crimes.

“As the general elections draw near, the need for security agencies to be on top of their duty against criminal groups in the state and country at large has become more expedient,” El-Rufai said.

He then implored the military to remain focused, determined and build on successes of previous operations and exercises, while urging them to remain apolitical, steadfast and professional in the discharge of their duties.