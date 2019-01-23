2018: DPR Records N1.3 Trillion in Revenue, $200 Million from Legacy Debt

The Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) yesterday disclosed that the organisation generated N1.3 trillion as revenue and additional 200 million dollars from legacy indebtedness in 2018.

Ladan, made this known at the opening at a workshop on Revenue Generation, Accounting and Reporting Process to the Federation Allocation Accounting Committee (FAAC) ,organised by the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) in Abuja.

Ladan, represented by Mr Adewale Johnson, said that the DPR had over the years been working assiduously to shore up federation government revenue profile.

He said: “In DPR, to shore up our revenue we embarked on reducing approval time for permit certificates as it now takes 48 hours to get approval for permits.

“All our interventions are to ensure that revenue accruable to the federation account comes in as soon as possible and in 2018, for the first time, we collected N1.3 trillion as revenue for the year.’’

Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, while declaring the workshop open, called on revenue generating agencies to re-strategise on their operational methods to surpass their previous records and targets.

The minister, who was represented by Mr Mohammed Dikwa, the Executive Secretary, Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA), said: “low oil price and low revenue performance by some of the agencies result in low revenue, which in turn necessitate the introduction of series of palliative measures by the Federal Government to support states in payment of salaries.