2019 AFCON: Sanwo-Olu Denies Withdrawing $470 million for Super Eagles Match

The office of the Governor of Lagos State has denied withdrawal of $470 million to finance Federal Government’s delegation to watch the Nigeria-Cameroon match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations( AFCON).

Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had issued a press release claiming that the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu withdrew the sum of $470m to take himself and some persons including APC Chieftains to watch the Nigeria-Cameroon match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Lagos State Governor’s Deputy Chief Press Secretary Mr Gboyega Akosile in a statement said there is nothing farther to the truth than this statement, which follows the same pattern of falsehoods usually dished out to the public by the PDP and its mouthpiece.

He noted that for the avoidance of doubt, His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu did not make any withdrawal for the purpose of attending the AFCON in Egypt.

“It is a public knowledge that Mr. Sanwo-Olu was named among some other dignitaries to attend the ongoing African football fiesta in Egypt,”he explained.

Members of the Federal Government delegation to AFCON 2019 according to him are Dr. Ahmed Lawan, as leader of the delegation, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

He added that governors nominated and approved by President Muhammadu Buhari are His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State.

Also on the list are Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Mr. Habu Gumel and a Representative of the Presidency; Captain Hosa Okunbo.

The Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Olusade Adesola and Muhammad Gambo, the ministry’s Director of Facilities, are also members of the delegation, which include a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, to complete the 11-man list.

He argued”Is it not laughable therefore that PDP will resort to issuing press statements based on fake news on social media? Does it not stand logic on its head to allege that Governor Sanwo-Olu spent $470m to fund a trip that he was nominated as a delegate? “

Akosile warned:”As we have always stated, we will again suggest to the Lagos state PDP and her spokesman to always fact check before putting pen on paper. Opposition politics is not built on lies and fake news.”

