16 Vessels Containing Petrol, Fertilizer Arrive Nigeria – NPA

Sixteen ships carrying various products are at Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports waiting to berth, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said on Thursday in Lagos.

It said seven of the 16 vessels contained petrol, four carrying containers, three carrying base oil, while the remaining two ships would berth with bulk fertiliser and aviation fuel.

The NPA also stated that 33 ships conveying buckwheat, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk sugar, maize, base oil, diesel, aviation fuel, steel products, container, bulk gypsum, and petrol were expected at the ports between Aug. 16 and August 25.