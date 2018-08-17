Madesoftlogic Develops Cloud based POS to Support EOB for SMEs

To enhance the ease of doing business and technology inclusiveness for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Madesoftlogic has unveiled ESOPOS, a cloud based Point of Sale (POS) software and social marketplace solution.

Madesoftlogic, an indigenous Nigeria technology company said the solution is part of the company’s enterprise platform for retailers, wholesalers, service providers and other businesses to help SMEs manage sales and inventory.

Speaking at the product launch event in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Madesoftlogic, Faith Imade, said ESOPOS software provides technology inclusiveness for Nigerian businesses in the day to day running of their business despite cash constrains, poor power supply and lack of basic technology skills. She observed that one of the major reasons why most SMEs avoid using POS is because of the cost of running the software and also poor power supply, hence, the firm decided to come up with a solution that addresses this challenge to boost productivity.

“SMEs generally are poorly managed compared to the bigger firms because they cannot afford software or technology needed for the success of their business, adding that ESOPOS has come to bridge this gap.

“All ESOPOS features are free as there is no subscription or access fee. The software offers tools to help manage key business activities and processes such as sales register (POS), product stocks and inventory, customer data management, supplier data management, expense management, pricing, vendor performance and managing offers. It gives a real time business overview from any location, all from the cloud using any device, be it a smartphone, tablet, laptop or a desktop computer,” she added. Imade noted that the software is cloud enabled which gives you access to sales record wherever you are.

“All you need is an android phone in the shop with little data, then sign up. As business owners, you can access the package from anywhere by logging in to monitor sales activities and ensure accountability. You need no huge set up or installation procedure. Businesses can log on to www.esopos.com to start using the ESOPOS solution or download the app from Google Play store,” she said.

On data security for ESOPOS, Imade said they provides IT solutions for businesses and can assure people that their data is secured.“Even your staff is restricted to only sales and customer data and any other access you allow them. It is user friendly for even a person with little accounting skills. The application also has a social market place features that allow businesses connect online, meet new customers and increase sales via ESOPOS Social Marketplace,” she added.