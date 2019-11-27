1,230 Candidates Fail Nigerian Law School Qualification Exams

More law graduates have failed the final bar examinations which are a prerequisite for being called to the Nigerian bar.

Speaking at the 2019 call-to-bar ceremony in Abuja, on Tuesday, Isa Ciroma, director-general of the Nigerian Law School, said 5,689 students sat for the examinations in August out of which 4,455 were successful.

According to him, 147 candidates had first-class results, which represents 2.58 percent of the total figure; 741 made second class upper division, 13.03 percent, while 2,247 made second class lower division, 39.50 percent of the total figure.

He said the candidates, who scored pass mark, were 1,321, which represents 23.22 percent of the total figure.

“The screening committee of the distinguished Body of Benchers has perused the records of each aspirant and has found them worthy to be presented for the call to the Nigerian bar,” he said.

“I attest that they are fit and proper persons for call and admission to the Nigerian Bar.”

About 1,230 law graduates failed the exams, which is an increase from April 2019, where 724 failed.

In August, 2018, 965 students were recorded to have failed the examinations, representing 16.51 percent of the number of candidates who took the tests at the time.

In his remarks, Tanko Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), congratulated the successful candidates.

He asked the new wigs to pursue justice in accordance with the law. He also asked them to make a difference by using the knowledge and skills they have acquired in making the society better.

“Your priority is to commit yourselves to the pursuit of justice. Where you see justice not being achieved, do all you can within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is served,” he said.

“Needless to say, if the justice system fails, the confidence of the people in it declines. I urge you all to make a difference by leaving your footprints on the sands of time; you have all been equipped with necessary skills, trainings and the ability to make impact in the society.”

Also, the number of first class graduates dropped from 161 in 2018 to 147 in 2019. The University of Ibadan produced the highest number of first class candidates this year, with 26 graduates.

Source: The Cable