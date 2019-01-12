10 Amazing Places You Can Travel With Your Dog

It’s time for your dog to take a break from fetching your newspaper every day and go on a vacation! Start planning a trip for you and your pup. She deserves more than just a game of fetch or walks by the park.

These days it’s easy to find hotels that allow dogs to stay with you and often provide special treatment for your little buddy as well.

The real issue is finding some fun activities to do with your precious pup. To make things easier for you, we have shortlisted 10 Places to Travel With Your Paw-mazing Friend.

British Columbia, Canada

Now you can now play golf with your doggo! You can take your four-legged friend for a fun-filled golf match next time you go to BC. Yay!

It’s time to experience Golf with your Dog Sundays at Predator Ridge- a pet-friendly resort. They offer splendors of the 1,200-acre backyard for your pup to enjoy vacay time. Plus,your canine friend can play with you for free.

Luckily, British Columbia offers many dog-friendly activities that would make him the happiest doggo on Earth.

Want to watch the waterfall with your furry friend? Just go to the Takakkaw Falls in British Columbia. Walk around, relax, and enjoy the mesmerizing view with your doggy-buddy by your side.

If your buddy enjoys walking by the mountains, then it’d be a great adventure to take him to the Purcell Mountains. Campaign across Canada’s beautiful southeastern mountain range and spend some great time with your bud.

Las Vegas, USA

Does your dog love outdoor activities? Go to Vegas!

There are numerous parks in Vegas that offers a friendly environment for dogs. Let your dog socialize and play with other dogs. Take him to explore new places and make some furry foreign friends!

You and your dog can also travel to Lake Mead and spend hours searching for exotic pebbles and collecting souvenirs. If not, then just simply opt for getting a tan by the shore. Such a bliss!

It gets better- if you are feeling rich, you can also book a stay with your pooch at a five-star hotel in Las Vegas and feel being a part of a Hollywood movie.

Paris, France

Want to show some love for your dog? Travel to The Louvre in Paris; a central landmark in the city that makes you fall in love. It is the perfect place for you and your fluffy friend to admire the French Art and Culture.

Take your fur baby on a city tour by bus or metro. Paris metro agents are a little lenient with taking larger dogs compared to smaller ones.

Then again you can always get a backpack to carry your little fur baby. He can also get a special ‘dog ticket’.

You can also take him to the park behind the Eiffel Tower and take some adorable pictures together.

P.S. Please carry a poo bag for your dog, unless you want to pay a serious fine.

Rome, Italy

Life stays incomplete until you’ve enjoyed pizza with your little buddy at a restaurant in Italy. Pizza dates make paw-some memories!

It gets better! You can take your pup-love to visit and explore historical sites and take majestic pictures together.

Parks offer a great leisure ground for your puppy to stroll in. Stay close to the Tiber River so you can take your dog for a walk down the riverbank.

There’s also Hadrian’s Column, the Trevi Fountain, the Via Veneto, the Spanish Steps and many more antiquities and treasured landmarks with the dog of your life. That too, without any admission tickets or special permissions.

Museum walls don’t separate you and your canine friend from Raphael, Bernini, and Michelangelo when you go for a walk in Rome.

Malibu, USA

Sand in your toes (or paw pads), a margarita, and a beautiful view of the sea? If yes, you can visit the Sycamore Cove Beach to enjoy some alone time with your four-legged travel buddy.

It’s a great place to just lay back and enjoy the sunset while drinking to the best friend a human can find.

If you feel adventurous then you can rent a car and go on a trip down the Latigo Canyon Road. I am sure your pup will love the fresh air and the mesmerizing view.

Malibu offers numerous dog parks as well for your little buddy to mingle with its canine kind. Paw-fect!

Alberta, Canada

Snow and dogs together? It’s like someone opened doors to a winter wonderland for me. Lake Louise on the 100 kilometers of dog-friendly trails at the beautiful Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise is a must visit for dog owners.

For most dogs, snow is a big deal and they love it! You can play with your fur-ball in the snow and they will never have more fun.

If it gets too cold, you can always cozy up and enjoy the view of magical glacier-fed lakes in Alberta, or just sip in a cup of coffee with your best bud by your side.

The Northern Lights

Your dog sees magic in you. Just like how you see magic in The Northern Lights. It’s quite an experience to witness the magical lights together.

Seeing lots of dancing lights in the sky is probably on your dog’s wish list too!

Take a trip down to Iceland and just witness this breathtaking view of The Northern Lights with your pup next to you.

You will have nothing to regret in life!

Venice, Italy

Sit back and explore the grandness of Venice as you tour down the Grand Canals in a gondola with your pampered pooch!

Admire the view, vibrant colors, and the culture with soothing Venetian music. Experience the splendor of the city with your furry best friend.

Tell you what, you can also go cycling with your puppy and explore the city together!

Ibiza, Spain

Want your paw buddy to feel like they are in heaven? Take them to Ibiza. It offers some of the best beaches that your mush-ball will love!

The best part? The beaches have fabulous restaurants with nice club music and cocktails and dogs are also allowed to party at this wild and crystalline water beach.

Sit by the beach with Martini in hand, and enjoy this awesome moment together.

Vienna, Austria

Some parks in Vienna are just the perfect place for dogs to play around. There are meadows for your dog to run wild in, and paths leading through the forest with a lot of tempting sticks to play Fetch!

There are drinking water fountains, benches to rest on, sufficient bins for your dog and plenty of other doggy mates to play with – it’s like a doggie wonderland!

Do you want your cuddle-poodle to be the prettiest dog in the park, with all other dogs whispering about your dog’s lush, furry coat? Then give him/her a spa treatment at ‘Wash Dog’- Carlbergergasse’s dog washing center.

Oh, you can also take your pretty little doggo on a date. If you’re a swinging single in the city with a dog, there’s a dating service hosting various events, at which you can meet other single dog-lovers. Wonder along with your pup as you two look for love in the city of dreams.

A trip to remember

Now here’s the deal, try visiting at least one place with the doggo in your life. The experiences you share together will only strengthen your bond. Go create some crazy memories together, little hooman!

Life’s too short, especially your dog’s. Carpe Diem! Take them on a vacation that they deserve. Bon voyage!

Author Bio:

Stephany is a content writer at Feedfond. She is a proud pet parent of two German Shepherds and an avid traveler. To read more of her articles, visit Feedfond.com.