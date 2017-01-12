Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, January 11, bounced back from the negative trend recorded in the previous trading session.

The value of the bourse had depreciated by 0.88 Percent, however, the trend was reversed in Wednesday trending session when lead market indices surged by 0.15%.

The all-share index added 39.56 points or 0.15 percent to close at 26,385.80 points, while the market capitalisation closed at N9.08 trillion after soaring by N13.6 billion.

Market breadth closed positive with 19 gaining stocks paired against 16 losers. Okomu Oil topped the advancers’ chart adding N4.10k to close at N44.27k per share, while Presco leaped by N4.9k to finish at N44.19k per share.

Forte Oil, also climbed by N1.73k to end at N81.49k per share; GTBank, which advanced by 44k to close at N24 per share; and Cadbury, which progressed by 21k to finish at N9.49k per share.

On the other hand, Guinness led the losers’ chart dropping N5.10k to close at N74.90k per share, while Julius Berger depreciated by N1.92k to end at N36.66k per share.

Also, Union Bank fell by 22k to finish at N5 per share, Cement Company of Northern Nigeria lost 17k to end at N4.23k per share and UACN Property dropped 15k to close at N3 per share at the wrap of trading activities.

At the end of trading, investors exchanged 197.4 million shares at N1.05 billion in 3,410 deals compared with the 372.9 million shares exchanged on Tuesday by investors in 4,068 deals at N1.3 billion.