Naira Gains Momentum At Parallel Market, Trades At N490/$

The Nigerian Naira catches a break on Monday, January 9, firming up against the United States Dollar at the parallel or black segment of the foreign exchange, forex, market.

The local currency appreciated three points at the unofficial segment against the greenback to exchange for N490/$1, in contrast to the N493/$1 which it traded on Friday, January 6.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Naira at the black or parallel segment of the currency market lost ground against the Dollar ,dropping three points to the greenback as it closed at N493 to a dollar, against N490 it traded on Wednesday, January 4.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Naira traded at N595 and exchanged for N506 against the Euro.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Nigerian currency remained static at the official interbank or spot FX market, trading at N305.00 against the dollar.

The previous day, the local currency remained stable at the interbank window as it exchanged for N305.00 to the greenback.