Zest: Revolutionizing Payment Solutions For African Businesses

African enterprises are rapidly discovering that fragmented payment systems are a liability in an increasingly competitive marketplace. As e-commerce surges and mobile payment adoption rises across the continent, businesses are searching for unified solutions that streamline operations while enhancing customer experiences.

For businesses looking to turn their payment systems from an operational necessity into a strategic asset, one company offers a compelling path forward. With its sector-specific approach to payment orchestration, Zest, the fintech subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, is positioning itself as a crucial partner for businesses seeking growth in Africa’s digital economy.

At its core, Zest offers something desperately needed in Africa’s diverse payment ecosystem: unification. Through sophisticated payment orchestration, their flagship platform, a payment gateway, brings multiple payment capabilities like cards, mobile money, bank transfers, and QR codes, into a single, comprehensive business dashboard.

This consolidation eliminates the headaches of managing separate systems while providing businesses with powerful tools: aggregator capabilities for multi-location collections, real-time reporting, instant settlements, reduced payment failures, and valuable customer insights that drive strategic decisions.

“Businesses today don’t just need to accept payments, they need to orchestrate experiences that are fast, seamless, and scalable,” explains Stanley Jacob, CEO of Zest.

Industry-Specific Solutions

Beyond the plug and play payment gateway, what truly sets Zest apart is its commitment to sector-led customization. Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, the fintech delivers customizations of its platform to address industry-specific challenges.

One energy sector client now manages over 100 gas stations nationwide with real-time transaction monitoring against available inventory. Additionally, Zest powers the client’s card-based loyalty system and pre-funding capabilities—a comprehensive solution that addresses multiple business needs simultaneously.

In another example, a major ports industry player benefits from custom-fitted payment collection infrastructure designed specifically for its complex operational requirements.

Empowering businesses of all sizes

While large corporations benefit from Zest’s enterprise-level customizations, smaller businesses aren’t left behind. The platform offers multi-rail payment checkout systems and free customizable storefronts embedded in its business dashboard.

With some of the most competitive pricing across different payment rails; cards, account-based transactions, USSD, QR codes, Apple Pay, and Google Pay, Zest enables even small merchants to offer customers multiple payment options. The platform’s bank-agnostic nature allows merchants to receive settlements in any bank of their choice.

“For Africa’s SMEs and corporates, orchestrated payments are no longer a nice-to-have, they are survival infrastructure,” emphasizes Ifeoluwa Adekunle-Yusuf, VP of Products and Engineering at Zest.

With digital payments in Africa projected to exceed $40 billion in annual revenue by 2025 according to McKinsey, and mobile money penetration now reaching 46% across the continent, businesses need reliable payment partners who understand the unique challenges and opportunities of the African market.

Zest’s seamless architecture ensures that businesses of all types—from small retailers and educators to artisans and service providers—can deliver professional, reliable payment experiences that power sustainable growth.

As African businesses continue their digital transformation journey, payment orchestration platforms like Zest will play an increasingly vital role in determining which companies thrive in the digital economy and which get left behind.

Smart businesses who are looking to grow more efficiently can get started with Zest on www.zestpayment.com.