Zenith Bank Reports 16% Surge In Gross Earnings To ₦3.4tn

… PBT Stands at ₦917.4bn in Q3 2025

Zenith Bank Plc has posted gross earnings of ₦3.4 trillion for the nine months ended 30 September 2025, representing a 16 per cent increase from the ₦2.9 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

The unaudited financial statements submitted to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) show that the growth was largely driven by a 41 per cent rise in interest income to ₦2.7 trillion, supported by a high-yield environment and an expanded investment portfolio. Interest expense rose by 22 per cent to ₦814 billion due to tighter monetary conditions and a larger funding base, with Net Interest Margin increasing to 12 per cent, from 10 per cent in September 2024.

However, non-interest income fell by 38 per cent to ₦535 billion, following a significant 60 per cent decline in trading gains.

Profit before tax closed at ₦917.4 billion, compared with ₦1 trillion in 2024, while profit after tax moderated 8 per cent to ₦764 billion. Earnings per share stood at ₦18.60, compared with ₦26.34 in Q3 2024. The bank attributed this to proactive measures to restructure and strengthen asset quality.

Total assets rose 4 per cent to ₦31 trillion as at September 2025, backed by customer deposits which grew 8 per cent to ₦23.7 trillion. Gross loans fell by 9 per cent to ₦10 trillion, with non-performing loan ratio improving to 3 per cent, partly due to the write-off of non-performing exposures.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) and Return on Average Assets (ROAA) were reported at 23.3 per cent and 3.3 per cent respectively. Cost-to-income ratio stood at 45 per cent, while coverage ratio and liquidity ratio remained strong at 211.1 per cent and 53 per cent respectively.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Dame (Dr) Adaora Umeoji, OON, said the results reflect the resilience of the Zenith franchise and its disciplined strategy in a challenging operating environment.

“We have fortified our capital base, reset our asset quality, and are well positioned for sustainable and profitable growth,” she said, noting that the bank will continue to focus on innovation, digital transformation, and solutions that address emerging client needs.

Zenith Bank has continued to receive multiple international and domestic industry awards in recognition of its performance, corporate governance culture, digital leadership, and sustainability initiatives — including being ranked Nigeria’s Number One Tier-1 bank in the 2025 Top 1000 World Banks ranking by The Banker, and winning “Nigeria’s Best Bank” at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.