Zenith Bank Market Value Climbs To N3.34 Trillion As Investors Anticipate 2025 Earnings

Zenith Bank Plc has reached its highest market valuation in 52 weeks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), as investors intensify positioning ahead of the bank’s 2025 earnings release.

At the close of trading on Friday, Zenith Bank’s market capitalisation stood at N3.34 trillion, reflecting sustained buying momentum in the stock. The upward price movement comes amid renewed optimism about the lender’s earnings outlook and dividend prospects.

Shares of the Tier-1 banking institution appreciated to N81.4 per unit, supported by strong transaction flow. Trading data showed that 72.599 million shares were exchanged during the session, valued at N5.724 billion.

Zenith Bank, widely regarded as the Nigerian bank with the largest equity base, has continued to attract foreign portfolio inflows. Offshore investors appear to be increasing exposure in anticipation of resilient earnings performance and potential shareholder returns.

Over the course of the week, the stock gained 10 percent, climbing from an opening price of N74 per share to N81.4. Investor sentiment strengthened further amid indications that a final dividend declaration could accompany the upcoming earnings release.

Should the board announce a final dividend, analysts suggest the stock could reprice upward, increasing valuation multiples. Early investors would benefit from capital appreciation if dividend expectations materialise.

Market attention across the banking sector remains elevated following First Holdco’s recent disclosure of a 93 percent year-on-year decline in profitability, largely attributed to a spike in impairment charges. The development has intensified scrutiny on Tier-1 banks’ asset quality and earnings sustainability.

Despite sector challenges, analysts expect aggregate 2025 earnings among leading banks — including Access Holdings, Zenith Bank, UBA, First Holdco, and GTCO — to remain robust, given their dominance in deposit mobilisation and capital strength.

Zenith Bank’s financial strength is further reflected in the expansion of its shareholders’ funds, which increased by N1.22 trillion to N4.73 trillion as of the nine-month period of 2025. This reinforces its position as the bank with the strongest equity base in the Nigerian market.

According to SAMTL analysts, growth in retained earnings from sustained profitability, alongside expansion in both net interest income and non-interest income, significantly contributed to capital accumulation. The bank also implemented prudent capital management strategies, including recapitalisation initiatives and internal optimisation measures, which strengthened its balance sheet.

With earnings season approaching, investors remain attentive to dividend declarations, capital adequacy ratios, and forward guidance that could influence sector-wide valuation dynamics.