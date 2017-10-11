Zenith Bank Board Meets October 25 Over Q3 Earnings

Zenith Bank Plc, has announced a meeting of its board of directors slated for slated Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

A statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mr Michael Otu, disclosed that the board would be meeting to discuss the financial institution’s third quarter earnings.

“In line with post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for quoted companies, Zenith Bank Plc hereby informs you that the Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, to consider the Group’s unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017,” the statement said.