History made as first aircraft lands at Gusau international airport in 30 years

KEY POINTS

Governor Dauda Lawal witnessed the historic landing of the first aircraft at the Gusau International Airport on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The test flight involved a Federal Government-operated Bombardier Challenger 605 (Registration: 5N-FGZ) to assess the airport’s capability.

The flight was conducted under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) following a ‘No Technical Objection’ (NTO) from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Full operations at the “smart airport” are scheduled to commence by the end of March 2026, ending Zamfara’s 30-year lack of an airport.

MAIN STORY

Governor Dauda Lawal has hailed a “historic day” for Zamfara State following the successful test-run of the Gusau International Airport on Sunday. The milestone was marked by the landing of a Federal Government Bombardier Challenger 605 at exactly 4:30 p.m., representing the first time an aircraft has landed in the state capital in over three decades.

The landing was witnessed by the Governor and high-ranking state officials, signaling the near-completion of a project that has been a priority for the current administration.

The spokesperson for the Governor, Sulaiman Idris, confirmed in a statement that the aircraft (registration 5N-FGZ) performed the one-off test to evaluate the airport’s readiness for high-profile VIP movements scheduled for next week. The exercise complied with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.1.4.1(c). Before the flight, the Zamfara State Government successfully secured a ‘No Technical Objection’ from the NCAA to permit the landing under Visual Flight Rules, which restricts operations from sunrise to sunset.

The “smart airport” project, which was flagged off by Governor Lawal and the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, in June 2024, includes a modern terminal building, a control tower, and an expansive runway. The project is designed not only for passenger travel but also as an International Cargo Airport, a move expected to transform Zamfara into a commercial hub and attract significant investment into the state’s agricultural and solid minerals sectors.

THE ISSUES

The primary challenge for the Gusau International Airport will be the transition from VFR to IFR (Instrument Flight Rules). While Sunday’s test flight proved the runway’s physical capability, full commercial and cargo operations will require advanced navigational aids to allow for night flights and landings during poor visibility. Furthermore, maintaining the “smart airport” infrastructure in a region that has lacked aviation services for 30 years will require a rapid buildup of local technical expertise and a robust security framework to protect the new assets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today will remain a historic day… as Gov. Lawal witnessed the landing of the maiden flight at the Gusau International Airport,” stated Sulaiman Idris .

. “The historic test flight has significantly boosted Gov. Lawal’s administration reputation… Zamfara has lacked an airport for over 30 years,” the statement added.

added. “The project is expected to boost economic activity and investment in the state,” noted the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

WHAT’S NEXT

The airport will host its first official VIP arrivals next week as part of the final evaluation phase.

Construction crews are working around the clock to meet the late-March 2026 deadline for the commencement of full flight operations.

deadline for the commencement of full flight operations. The state government will now pursue full aerodrome certification from the NCAA to move beyond “one-off” landings to scheduled commercial services.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Zamfara is finally off the ground. By landing a Federal jet in Gusau just 21 months after flagging off construction, Governor Lawal has turned a 30-year-old dream into a functional reality, positioning the state to transition from an isolated inland territory to a connected player in the national aviation map.