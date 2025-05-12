Xabi Alonso Set To Take Over As Real Madrid Manager – Report

Real Madrid have reportedly finalised a complete agreement with Xabi Alonso to become the club’s new head coach, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Alonso, who is currently managing Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, has reportedly signed a three-year contract with the Spanish giants, set to keep him at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2028.

This appointment will mark the conclusion of Carlo Ancelotti’s era and usher in a new chapter under the leadership of the former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder.

Romano broke the news on Monday via X (formerly Twitter), writing: “Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, here we go! Story confirmed and deal sealed for Xabi as new manager until 2028.”

The agreement is said to include a fully assembled coaching staff, with preparations in place for Alonso to officially assume his role in time for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, where Real Madrid are expected to participate as UEFA Champions League winners.

“Staff sorted, contract in place and three year deal for Alonso with Real planning for him to start at FIFA Club World Cup,” Romano added.

A formal farewell to Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly on the horizon, with the club expected to make the managerial transition official in the coming weeks.

Ancelotti, who has guided Real Madrid to numerous major titles during his tenure, is anticipated to exit on amicable terms before Alonso takes charge.

Romano concluded his update by stating: “Ancelotti farewell soon, then Xabi era.”