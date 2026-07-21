World Cup: Spain beat France 2-0 to reach 2026 Final

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | July 14, 2026

Key Points

Spain defeat France 2-0 to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro score as Spain dominate the semi-final

Spain will now await the winner of the second semi-final in Sunday’s final

Main Story

Spain booked their place in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 2-0 in a commanding semi-final performance at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday.

Luis de la Fuente’s side controlled possession for long periods, created the clearer scoring opportunities and largely kept France’s attack, led by captain Kylian Mbappe, quiet throughout the encounter.

Spain took the lead in the 22nd minute after winning a penalty following a foul inside the box. Mikel Oyarzabal calmly converted from the spot, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to hand Spain a deserved advantage.

France’s hopes suffered another setback before halftime when defender William Saliba limped off injured and was replaced by Maxence Lacroix. Didier Deschamps attempted to change the game’s momentum after the break, introducing Manu Kone and Desire Doue, but Spain remained in control.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s lead in the 58th minute after finishing confidently from a well-weighted Dani Olmo through ball, effectively putting the contest beyond France.

Spain comfortably managed the closing stages despite several substitutions from both managers, while Mbappe received a late yellow card as frustration grew within the French side.

The victory sends Spain into their first FIFA World Cup final since winning the tournament in South Africa in 2010, as they continue an impressive resurgence under De la Fuente.

What’s Being Said

“We showed character, discipline and quality when it mattered most,” said Luis de la Fuente, Spain head coach.

“We tried everything, but Spain were the better side tonight,” said Didier Deschamps, France head coach.

What’s Next

Spain will face the winner of the second World Cup semi-final in Sunday’s final.

France will shift focus to preparations for upcoming international fixtures following their semi-final exit.

FIFA is expected to confirm final match details after the conclusion of the remaining semi-final.

The Bottom Line: Spain’s disciplined and tactically mature display underlines their return among world football’s elite. With a balanced squad blending experience and youth, they now head into the final as genuine favourites for a second FIFA World Cup title.