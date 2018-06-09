World Cup: Enugu Disco Assures Customers of Improved Services

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it will provide its customers prompt repairs for faulty electrical installations and improved services during FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

EEDC’s Head, Communications, Emeka Ezeh, made the promise in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Enugu, barely six days to the commencement of the competition.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles and 31 other countries will trade tackles at the June 14 to July 15 football fiesta.

Nigeria are in Group D comprising Argentina, Croatia and World Cup debutantes, Iceland.

The event will feature 64 matches, all of which would be televised by various Pay Television Networks in the country.

Ezeh, who said that the company’s services was not dependent on the World Cup, noted that the company would re-double its efforts knowing the importance Nigerians attached to football, especially at the global level.

“We would want our customers to co-operate with us by giving us prompt information on faults in their neighbourhoods through our call centre hotlines; our area feeder manager’s line or even the EEDC’s marketers in their area.

“These numbers are written boldly in their bills or part of the online message sent to customers when the payments of their bills are done electronically.

“We have stationed our teams of engineers and technicians to work 24 hours each day to ensure that no fault interrupts services to our esteemed customers.

“Our service centres will be open in the same vein to ensure prompt re-charge and payment of bills; while our various electronic payment platforms are also open to make things easy for our customers,’’ he said.

According to him, customers in the South-East will surely enjoy the best form of services and attention during and after the competition.

On the interrupted supply in some parts of Independent Layout in Enugu metropolis, the company’s spokesman said that an underground supply cable in the area exploded, and water penetrated into it.

“So, our engineers needed to allow the water to drain out of the cable before working on it on Thursday.

“I believe that before the end of today, the repairs will be concluded and that area will continue to have normal supply of electricity,’’ he said