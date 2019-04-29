World Class Chefs Thrill at 2019 GTBank Food and Drink Fair

The 2019 edition of the GTBank Food and Drink Fair got underway on Sunday at The GT Center, Oniru.

The opening masterclass session was hosted by Chris Fynes and Tom Reaney sharing professional insights on food blogging. Next was the charismatic chef Shota Nakajima, who delighted his audience with his culinary skills. He treated a select audience to his Sushi dish and posed with his kitchen crew for an Instagram selfie. Other sessions were hosted by Phil Howard and Luke Whearty.

Outside the masterclasses food exhibitors and guests spread out across every inch of the expansive Food & Drink Centre eating, shopping and networking.

The fair supports local food entrepreneurs in showcasing their products and services to thousands of visitors who throng the venue of the annual event. Some families were spotted picnicking.

Food exhibitors are offered free stands having successfully undergone the open registration and selection process.

Available payment options for products at the fair includes POS, cash transfer using the *737# or mobile app and cash payments.

This year’s event will span four days and marks an increase in the number of instructors to 16 when compared to last year’s 11.

There is musical entertainment and live radio broadcast to thrill visitors in the food court area, provided by renowned DJs and top rated OAPs.

The GTBank Food and Drink Fair is in its fourth year, and is the first of two non-banking events to be held in 2019 by the bank. The second on the bank’s events calendar is the GTBANK FASHION WEEKEND coming up in November 2019.

The continues today .