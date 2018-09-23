Wolverhampton Wanderers Holds Manchester United to 1-1 Draw at Old Trafford

On a day that legendary coach, Sir Alex Ferguson returned to Old Trafford after his brain surgery, Manchester United failed to lift his spirit.

They were held to a 1-1 draw by promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving them eight points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side, who had won their last two league games, took the lead in the 18th minute through Brazilian midfielder Fred, who drove home after a sublime short pass from Paul Pogba.

Wolves had looked nothing like a promoted team, playing confident and composed football and they got their reward with a finely worked goal.