Wizkid’s Feature On Gunna’s New Album Sparks Mixed Reactions, Global Buzz

Nigerian music icon Wizkid is making headlines again with his appearance on American rapper Gunna’s latest album The Last Wun, released on August 8, 2025.

The 25-track project, which marks Gunna’s sixth studio album and his final under YSL Records and 300 Entertainment, features a lineup of international stars including Offset, Burna Boy, Asake, and Nechie. The album blends trap, Afrobeats, and R&B, drawing diverse reactions from fans worldwide.

Wizkid’s contribution immediately ignited debate on social media. While many fans praised his versatility and global reach, others were less impressed. On X (formerly Twitter), @GucciStarboi wrote, “Wizkid is no longer a normal human, he’s now a god!!! Jesus, see music.” Another user, @BigMallyX, praised his influence, calling him “the Most Versatile, Successful & Greatest African/Afrobeats artist.”

However, critics weren’t silent. Some Reddit users called Wizkid the album’s “worst feature,” while others on X questioned his relevance to the project. Still, his loyal base continues to defend his artistry and global impact.

Streaming numbers are still pending, but Gunna’s previous chart-topping records suggest The Last Wun is set for a strong Billboard 200 debut, potentially bolstered by Wizkid’s international following.

Regardless of the polarized opinions, Wizkid remains firmly in the spotlight, proving once again his place in the global music conversation.