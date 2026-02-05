Wike Unveils Plans To Mark FCT’s Golden Jubilee Alongside Tinubu’s Third Anniversary

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced plans by the FCT Administration to commemorate the territory’s 50th anniversary alongside the third anniversary of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during a meeting with staff of the FCT Administration, held as part of activities marking the FCT’s golden jubilee. He said a committee would soon be inaugurated to coordinate activities for the anniversary celebrations, which are expected to take place in about three months.

The minister expressed gratitude that the FCT attained the milestone during his tenure, noting that a commemorative compendium highlighting the territory’s journey and achievements would be unveiled during the celebrations.

Wike attributed the scale of infrastructural transformation recorded in the FCT over the last two and a half years to the support of President Tinubu, particularly the decision to remove the FCT Administration from the Treasury Single Account (TSA). He said the policy shift enabled the administration to access funding from commercial banks, thereby accelerating the execution of critical projects across the territory.

“For years, there was a slow pace of infrastructure development because there were constraints. Removing the FCT from the TSA made it possible to access funds and deliver projects that directly impact lives,” he said, adding that the visible transformation across the FCT was a direct result of that intervention.

Beyond infrastructure, Wike said the Tinubu administration had also delivered significant progress for workers of the FCT Administration, especially in career advancement to senior positions such as Permanent Secretary and Head of the FCT Civil Service.

“Ministers and presidents have come and gone, but no one made this possible until now. Today, workers have renewed hope that they can rise to the highest levels of the civil service,” he said.

Earlier, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Mr Richard Dauda, described the pace of infrastructural development within the last two and a half years as unprecedented in the 50-year history of the FCT and the FCDA.

Dauda said several projects inherited by the current administration in August 2023 had been completed and inaugurated, while others had reached advanced stages of completion, attributing the progress to what he described as the commitment and proactive leadership of Wike.

He disclosed that nine projects were inaugurated during President Tinubu’s first anniversary in office in 2024, while 17 projects were commissioned in 2025 to mark the second anniversary.

Dauda expressed optimism that, with the number of projects slated for inauguration during the president’s third anniversary, the total number of projects inaugurated since Wike assumed office in August 2023 could reach 50.

(NAN)