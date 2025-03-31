Week 40 Pool Results For Sat 5 Apr 2024 UK 2024/2025

Week 40 Pool Results: Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

This week’s Week 40 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.

Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.

WEEK: 40; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 05-April-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Nott’m For.-:--:-LKO
2BrentfordChelsea-:--:-Sunday
3Crystal P.Brighton-:--:-Saturday
4EvertonArsenal-:--:-EKO
5FulhamLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
6IpswichWolves-:--:-Saturday
7Man Utd.Man City-:--:-Sunday
8TottenhamSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
9West HamBournemouth-:--:-Saturday
10Bristol C.Watford-:--:-Saturday
11CoventryBurnley-:--:-EKO
12LutonLeeds-:--:-EKO
13MillwallPortsmouth-:--:-Saturday
14Oxford Utd.Sheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15PlymouthNorwich-:--:-Saturday
16PrestonStoke-:--:-Saturday
17Q.P.R.Cardiff-:--:-Saturday
18Sheff Wed.Hull-:--:-Saturday
19SwanseaDerby-:--:-Saturday
20West BromSunderland-:--:-EKO
21BirminghamBarnsley-:--:-Saturday
22BoltonBristol R.-:--:-Saturday
23CharltonLincoln-:--:-Saturday
24ExeterStockport-:--:-Saturday
25HuddersfieldMansfield-:--:-Saturday
26Leyton O.Wigan A.-:--:-Saturday
27PeterboroNorthampton-:--:-Saturday
28ReadingWycombe-:--:-EKO
29RotherhamBlackpool-:--:-Saturday
30ShrewsburyCambridge U.-:--:-Saturday
31StevenageCrawley-:--:-Saturday
32WrexhamBurton A.-:--:-EKO
33A.WimbledonHarrogate-:--:-Saturday
34Bradford C.Crewe-:--:-Saturday
35BromleyAccrington-:--:-Saturday
36CarlisleNewport Co.-:--:-Saturday
37CheltenhamDoncaster-:--:-EKO
38ColchesterNotts Co.-:--:-Saturday
39FleetwoodSwindon-:--:-Saturday
40GrimsbyMorecambe-:--:-Saturday
41Milton K.D.Barrow-:--:-Saturday
42TranmereChesterfield-:--:-EKO
43WalsallPort Vale-:--:-EKO
44DundeeSt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
45HeartsDundee Utd.-:--:-Sunday
46KilmarnockMotherwell-:--:-Saturday
47RangersHibernian-:--:-Saturday
48Ross CountyAberdeen-:--:-Saturday
49St J’StoneCeltic-:--:-Sunday
