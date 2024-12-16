Week 25 Pool Results For Sat 21 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

{"total_draw_time":0,"uid":"fd63a80d-2397-41d8-b02d-0fd26ba79637","layers_used":0,"effects_tried":0,"photos_added":0,"origin":"unknown","effects_applied":0,"brushes_used":0,"total_effects_time":0,"total_draw_actions":0,"total_editor_actions":{"text":7},"longitude":-1,"total_effects_actions":0,"latitude":-1,"tools_used":{},"fte_image_ids":[],"total_editor_time":189}

Week 25 Pool Results : Stay updated with the latest football pool results, including live scores, Saturday match outcomes, British and Aussie pool results, fixtures, and pools panel verdicts. We provide timely updates on the first-half and full-time results to keep you informed.

  • Live Updates: Full-time scores and results for this week’s matches are published promptly after confirmation.
  • Panel Decisions: For postponed matches, the pools panel provides halftime results, which are shared as soon as they are agreed upon.

Week 25 Pool Results Highlights: This week’s Week 25 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 25; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 21-December-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Man City-:--:-EKO
2BrentfordNott’m For.-:--:-Saturday
3Crystal P.Arsenal-:--:-LKO
4EvertonChelsea-:--:-Sunday
5FulhamSouthampton-:--:-Sunday
6IpswichNewcastle-:--:-Saturday
7LeicesterWolves-:--:-Sunday
8Man Utd.Bournemouth-:--:-Sunday
9TottenhamLiverpool-:--:-Sunday
10West HamBrighton-:--:-Saturday
11BurnleyWatford-:--:-Saturday
12CardiffSheff Utd.-:--:-Saturday
13HullSwansea-:--:-EKO
14LeedsOxford Utd.-:--:-Saturday
15MillwallBlackburn-:--:-Saturday
16PlymouthMiddlesbro-:--:-Saturday
17PortsmouthCoventry-:--:-EKO
18Q.P.R.Preston-:--:-Saturday
19Sheff Wed.Stoke-:--:-EKO
20SunderlandNorwich-:--:-Saturday
21West BromBristol C.-:--:-Sunday
22BarnsleyLeyton O.-:--:-Saturday
23BlackpoolStevenage-:--:-Saturday
24Bristol R.Wrexham-:--:-EKO
25Burton A.Exeter-:--:-Saturday
26LincolnReading-:--:-EKO
27MansfieldRotherham-:--:-Saturday
28NorthamptonCharlton-:--:-Saturday
29WiganShrewsbury-:--:-Saturday
30AccringtonSalford C.-:--:-Saturday
31BarrowFleetwood-:--:-EKO
32ChesterfieldA.Wimbledon-:--:-Saturday
33DoncasterTranmere-:--:-EKO
34HarrogateWalsall-:--:-Saturday
35MorecambeBromley-:--:-Saturday
36Newport Co.Milton K.D.-:--:-Saturday
37Notts Co.Bradford C.-:--:-Saturday
38Port ValeCarlisle-:--:-Saturday
39SwindonGrimsby-:--:-Saturday
40AberdeenHibernian-:--:-Saturday
41Dundee Utd.Celtic-:--:-Sunday
42HeartsSt J’Stone-:--:-Sunday
43RangersDundee-:--:-Saturday
44Ross CountySt Mirren-:--:-Saturday
45AirdriePartick-:--:-Saturday
46FalkirkHamilton-:--:-Saturday
47LivingstonAyr Utd.-:--:-Saturday
48MortonDunfermline-:--:-Saturday
49AnnanArbroath-:--:-Saturday
Week 24 Pool Results For Sat 14 Dec 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR