Top 10 Best Selling Cryptocurrencies Of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, the cryptocurrency market continues to display remarkable growth and evolution. Established cryptocurrencies have shown substantial gains, while newer altcoins have made significant breakthroughs.

With the industry’s total market capitalization expected to approach £3 trillion by early 2025, new research from PeerGame highlights the year’s top-performing cryptocurrencies based on Google search volume from January to November.

Notably, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has emerged as a prominent supporter of Bitcoin. Reports indicate that his administration is considering establishing a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, potentially solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a cornerstone of sound money.

Here’s a closer look at the top 10 cryptocurrencies driving investor interest in 2024:

1. Bitcoin: 5,968,032 Searches

Bitcoin remains the undisputed leader in the cryptocurrency space, with nearly six million searches this year. However, search interest dipped by 17% compared to 2023. Despite this decline, Bitcoin continues to attract institutional and governmental investment, suggesting its search popularity may rebound in 2025 as adoption expands.

2. XRP: 1,543,875 Searches

XRP’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has kept it in the spotlight. Designed for faster and cheaper cross-border transactions, XRP could see renewed growth in 2025 with the inauguration of crypto-friendly President Trump and the anticipated departure of SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

3. Dogecoin: 854,566 Searches

Originally launched as a joke, Dogecoin has surged in popularity, driven by support from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. With a staggering 1,300% increase in search volume, Bitcoin emerged as the third most-searched cryptocurrency in 2024, buoyed by Musk’s influence and his new role in Trump’s administration.

4. Ethereum: 827,135 Searches

Ethereum continues to dominate the blockchain space, serving as the backbone for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. As a leader in Web3 technology, Ethereum remains a key player in the evolving digital economy.

5. Solana: 404,586 Searches

Solana, known for its scalability and cost-efficiency, saw a dramatic decline in search interest this year. Leveraging its unique proof-of-history consensus mechanism, Solana remains a viable competitor to Ethereum, although its steep drop in popularity raises questions about its long-term trajectory.

6. Cardano: 299,284 Searches

Cardano’s scholarly approach to blockchain development has earned it a reputation for security and innovation. Despite a 50% drop in search volume, Cardano’s proof-of-stake system and focus on sustainable growth make it a contender in the blockchain space.

7. Bitcoin Cash: 181,682 Searches

Created as a fork of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash differentiates itself with larger block sizes, enabling faster transaction processing. With a modest 15% increase in search volume, Bitcoin Cash continues to appeal to users seeking alternatives to Bitcoin for everyday transactions.

8. Chainlink: 85,654 Searches

Chainlink’s ability to connect traditional systems with blockchain networks positions it as a crucial enabler of cross-chain communication. Recent adoption in Brazil for blockchain oversight initiatives underscores its utility, even as search interest declined.

9. Tether: 80,318 Searches

As the world’s leading stablecoin, Tether’s USDT provides a digital equivalent to the U.S. dollar, facilitating seamless crypto-to-fiat transactions. Despite a drop in search volume, Tether’s market cap remains robust at over $135 billion.

10. USDC: 67,143 Searches

USDC, another major stablecoin, is backed by fully reserved assets like cash and U.S. Treasury securities. Its reputation for transparency has made it a preferred choice for many, even as its search volume fell compared to 2023.

Key Takeaways

Only Dogecoin and Bitcoin Cash saw year-on-year increases in search interest, with Dogecoin emerging as the standout performer thanks to Elon Musk’s advocacy. The overall decline in search volumes across most cryptocurrencies suggests room for growth as mainstream adoption progresses. With the crypto space poised for continued innovation and expansion, 2025 could mark another transformative year for digital assets.