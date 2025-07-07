Week 2 Pool Result For Sat 12, Jul 2025, Aussie 2025

Week 2 Pool Fixture for Sat 16, July 2022: Aussie 2022

Week 2 pool results 2025: Football pools results, live football pool result today, pool result today saturday matches, pool results for this week, british and aussie pool result, football pools results and fixtures, pools panel results today, pool panel results and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 2 Pool Results: Football pools results for this week 2 2025 are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pools panel at half-time as decided by the football pools. This week’s Week 2 Pool Results are made available in partnership with Bizwatch Nigeria. Stay tuned for reliable and accurate updates throughout the week.

WEEK: 2; SEASON: AUSSIE 2025; DATE: 12-July-2025
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Central CoastSydney O.-:--:-Sunday
2Mt Druitt T.Sydney FC-:--:-Saturday
3St George S.St George C.-:--:-Sunday
4Rockdale C.A.Leichhardt-:--:-Sunday
5SutherlandNSW Spirit-:--:-Saturday
6Sydney Utd.Wollongong-:--:-Sunday
7W. SydneyMarconi S.-:--:-Saturday
8Bonnyrigg WEDulwich Hill-:--:-Saturday
9B. AcademyHills Utd.-:--:-Saturday
10Canterbury B.SD Raiders-:--:-Saturday
11Inter LionsUNSW FC-:--:-Saturday
12Macarthur R.Mounties W.-:--:-Saturday
13Newcastle J.Rydalmere-:--:-Saturday
14Northern T.Hakoah S.-:--:-Saturday
15Brisbane R.Gold Coast U.-:--:-Saturday
16Eastern S.SC Wanderers-:--:-Sunday
17Gold Coast K.Peninsula P.-:--:-Saturday
18Lions FCMoreton CE-:--:-Sunday
19St George W.Brisbane C.-:--:-Sunday
20Wolves FCOlympic F.C.-:--:-Saturday
21CapalabaBroadbeach U.-:--:-Saturday
22Holland ParkIpswich-:--:-Saturday
23Magic Utd.Brisbane S.-:--:-Saturday
24SWQ ThunderLogan L.-:--:-Saturday
25ArmadaleBayswater C.-:--:-Saturday
26F. AthenaPerth-:--:-Saturday
27Perth GloryPerth RedStar-:--:-Saturday
28SorrentoFremantle C.-:--:-Saturday
29Stirling M.Balcatta-:--:-Saturday
30Western K.Olympic K.-:--:-Saturday
31GosnellsGwelup C.-:--:-Saturday
32JoondalupUWA Nedlands-:--:-Saturday
33Kingsway W.Kalamunda C.-:--:-Saturday
34Mandurah C.Inglewood U.-:--:-Saturday
35SubiacoCurtin Uni-:--:-Saturday
36AdamstownNewcastle O.-:--:-Saturday
37B. SwanseaLambton J.-:--:-Sunday
38Cooks Hill U.Edgeworth E.-:--:-Saturday
39MaitlandCharlestown-:--:-Saturday
40ValentineNew Lambton-:--:-Sunday
41Weston W.Broadmeadow-:--:-Saturday
42Devonport C.Clarence Z.-:--:-Saturday
43Glenorchy K.Launceston C.-:--:-Saturday
44KingboroughLaunceston U.-:--:-Saturday
45South HobartRiverside O.-:--:-Saturday
46Canberra C.Monaro P.-:--:-Saturday
47O’Connor K.Gungahlin U.-:--:-Sunday
48TuggeranongQueanbeyan-:--:-Saturday
49Yoogali CTTigers FC-:--:-Sunday
Week 1 Pool Result For Sat 5, Jul 2025, Aussie 2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR