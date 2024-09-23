Week 13 Pool Fixtures For Sat 28 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

WEEK: 13; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 28-09-2024
Pools FixturesStatus
1ArsenalLeicesterSaturday
2BrentfordWest HamSaturday
3ChelseaBrightonSaturday
4EvertonCrystal P.Saturday
5IpswichAston V.Sunday
6NewcastleMan CityEKO
7Nott’m For.FulhamSaturday
8WolvesLiverpoolLKO
9BlackburnQ.P.R.EKO
10DerbyNorwichEKO
11HullCardiffSaturday
12LeedsCoventrySaturday
13MiddlesbroStokeSaturday
14MillwallPrestonSaturday
15Oxford Utd.BurnleySaturday
16PortsmouthSheff Utd.Saturday
17Sheff Wed.West BromEKO
18SwanseaBristol C.Sunday
19WatfordSunderlandSaturday
20BarnsleyStockportLKO
21BirminghamPeterboroSaturday
22BlackpoolBurton A.Saturday
23Bristol R.WycombeSaturday
24Cambridge U.LincolnSaturday
25CrawleyBoltonEKO
26Leyton O.WrexhamSaturday
27NorthamptonMansfieldSaturday
28ReadingHuddersfieldEKO
29ShrewsburyRotherhamSaturday
30StevenageCharltonSaturday
31WiganExeterSaturday
32A.WimbledonAccringtonSaturday
33BromleyMilton K.D.Saturday
34CarlisleGrimsbySaturday
35CheltenhamFleetwoodSaturday
36DoncasterChesterfieldSaturday
37GillinghamBarrowSaturday
38HarrogateBradford C.EKO
39MorecambeNotts Co.Saturday
40Newport Co.CreweSaturday
41Port ValeSwindonSaturday
42WalsallColchesterEKO
43DundeeAberdeenSaturday
44HeartsRoss CountySaturday
45KilmarnockDundee Utd.Saturday
46MotherwellSt MirrenSaturday
47RangersHibernianSunday
48St J’StoneCelticLKO
49Ayr Utd.MortonSaturday
