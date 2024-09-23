Week 12 Pool Results For Sat 21 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

Week 12 Pool Fixtures for Sat 24 Sept 2022 – UK 2022/2023

Week 12 pool results: football pool results, live football pool result today, pool result today Saturday matches, pool results for this week, British and Aussie pool results, football pool results and fixtures, pool panel results today, pool panel results, and live score pool result today. We publish half-time results first of its kind.

Week 12 Pool Results: Football pool results for this week are published on this website immediately after full-time confirmation of live score results. We also publish the outcome of postponed matches by the football pool panel at halftime as decided by the football pool.

WEEK: 12; SEASON: UK 2024/2025; DATE: 21-September-2024
Football Pools ResultsHTFTStatus
1Aston V.Wolves0-:-13-:-1Home
2BrightonNott’m For.2-:-12-:-2ScoreDraw
3Crystal P.Man Utd.0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
4FulhamNewcastle2-:-03-:-1Home
5LeicesterEverton0-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
6LiverpoolBournemouth3-:-03-:-0Home
7Man CityArsenal1-:-22-:-2ScoreDraw
8SouthamptonIpswich1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
9TottenhamBrentford2-:-13-:-1Home
10West HamChelsea0-:-20-:-3Away
11Bristol C.Oxford Utd.0-:-12-:-1Home
12BurnleyPortsmouth0-:-12-:-1Home
13CardiffLeeds0-:-10-:-2Away
14CoventrySwansea1-:-21-:-2Away
15LutonSheff Wed.0-:-02-:-1Home
16NorwichWatford2-:-14-:-1Home
17PrestonBlackburn0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
18Q.P.R.Millwall1-:-11-:-1ScoreDraw
19Sheff Utd.Derby0-:-01-:-0Home
20SunderlandMiddlesbro1-:-01-:-0Home
21West BromPlymouth0-:-01-:-0Home
22BoltonReading4-:-15-:-2Home
23Burton A.Barnsley0-:-11-:-2Away
24CharltonBlackpool0-:-21-:-2Away
25ExeterStevenage1-:-02-:-0Home
26HuddersfieldNorthampton0-:-21-:-3Away
27LincolnWigan0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
28MansfieldShrewsbury0-:-12-:-1Home
29PeterboroBristol R.2-:-03-:-2Home
30RotherhamBirmingham0-:-20-:-2Away
31StockportLeyton O.0-:-21-:-4Away
32WrexhamCrawley1-:-02-:-1Home
33WycombeCambridge U.1-:-12-:-1Home
34AccringtonPort Vale2-:-02-:-2ScoreDraw
35BarrowNewport Co.1-:-02-:-0Home
36Bradford C.A.Wimbledon0-:-00-:-0noSCDraw
37ChesterfieldCheltenham1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
38ColchesterTranmere2-:-03-:-0Home
39CreweHarrogate2-:-03-:-0Home
40GrimsbyBromley0-:-01-:-0Home
41Milton K.D.Doncaster1-:-01-:-1ScoreDraw
42Notts Co.Gillingham0-:-10-:-1Away
43Salford C.Walsall0-:-00-:-2Away
44SwindonCarlisle0-:-10-:-2Away
45Ross CountySt J’Stone1-:-13-:-3ScoreDraw
46St MirrenHearts2-:-12-:-1Home
47AberdeenSpartans FC2-:-04-:-0Home
48CelticFalkirk1-:-25-:-2Home
49RangersDundee1-:-03-:-0Home
Week 11 Pool Fixtures Saturday 14 Sep 2024 – UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR