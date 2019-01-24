We Will Transform Computer Village into an ICT Hub, Obi Tells Traders

Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the government of Atiku Abubakar will ensure that Ikeja Computer Village is made an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) hub.

The vice presidential candidate who also paid visit to traders in Ladipo market in the company of Jimi Agbaje, the gubernatorial candidate of PDP in Lagos State and his deputy Haleemat Busari during a street rally in Lagos on Wednesday, noted that Computer village would be comparable to Silicon Valley in United States in PDP government.

Obi said, “The Computer Village has all the potentials to manufacture phones and its various accessories for the teeming Nigerian populace. This will be easy to achieve for the Atiku administration to accomplish if voted into power because he will be tasked with basically revamping the already shattered

Elaborating on the qualities of Atiku in respect of economic management, Obi said, “When Atiku Abubakar was vice-president of Nigeria, he was saddled with the responsibility of turning the country’s economy sector around and he delivered. That is the same template he is going to use in resuscitating our comatose economy,” He said.

Obi said his tested background as a trader who started from the bottom to emerge as a successful businessman aided his sterling performance as Anambra State governor and the totality of his experience both as a trader and former governor empowered him to understand the yearnings of traders and their concerns about making a success out of near nothingness.

The politician promised to bring this feat to bear in helping small and medium Enterprises (SMEs) which encapsulates the Computer Village into a world-class facility.

The Crowd of supporters who thronged the venue with chants of “Obi!” and “JK”, as Agbaje enjoined them to take their destines in their hands during the forthcoming elections by seriously considering who they will cast their votes for and whether their ultimate choice will impact positively on the lives of their children and generations afterwards.