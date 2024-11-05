Voting Has Started In Every State In The US, Key Points To Note

Americans are heading to the polls today to vote for their next president. Voting Polls have opened across the country and will continue into the evening. Election officials across the US — particularly in swing states — have pledged to uphold the integrity of the vote and urged voters not to be misled by conspiracy theories.

So far today, only minor delays due to minor equipment glitches have been reported. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said there have been no national significant incidents impacting the security of the election infrastructure as of this morning.

Catch up on the latest Election Day news:

Pennsylvania and Florida expect swift ballot counting: Florida election results will be known by the time "you go to bed tonight," Secretary of State of Florida Cord Byrd said. Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein told CNN that he believes ballot counting will go "much faster" in the 2024 election cycle compared to 2020. "Hopefully, if everything continues to go smoothly," it will be completed by the middle of the day Wednesday, Bluestein said.

Warnings to not peddle misinformation: More than 100 leaders in the legal profession signed an open letter warning lawyers who challenge votes in this election not to peddle false information in court filings. "Filing election-related lawsuits without a solid factual and legal foundation endangers the very institutions lawyers are oathbound to defend," the letter noted.

DOJ polling monitors: In a case brought by Texas state Republican officials seeking to block US Justice Department monitors there, the state indicated on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the DOJ, under which the monitors would stay outside of polling places. Meanwhile, a federal judge said on Monday evening that she would not block the Justice Department from deploying monitors at polling places in St. Louis, rejecting a lawsuit brought by Republican state officials in Missouri.

