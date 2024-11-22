NEC Takes Action To End National Grid Collapses In Nigeria

The National Economic Council (NEC) intensifies efforts to address recurring collapses of Nigeria’s national power grid by enhancing the implementation of the National Electrification Strategy. This decision emerges from NEC’s 146th meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

NEC establishes a National Electrification Committee to tackle persistent issues in the power sector. The committee, led by Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu, focuses on deepening state-level engagement under the Electricity Reform Act 2023 and advancing the National Electrification Strategy and Implementation Plan.

Vice President Shettima underscores the importance of stable electricity, stating, “Access to energy is a fundamental right, not a privilege, as electricity drives economic growth.”

Nigeria’s national grid has collapsed ten times in 2024, including eight incidents in October, leaving many areas without power and businesses reliant on generators.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) plans to investigate these collapses through public hearings. Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu acknowledges that grid failures are sometimes unavoidable due to various technical issues. However, the government is implementing measures to reduce the frequency of collapses and improve grid stability.

Through the newly formed National Electrification Committee, NEC aims to stabilize electricity supply, reduce disruptions, and drive economic development across the country.