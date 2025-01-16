FG To Give Out N75,000 Cash Transfers To 70 Million Nigerians By 2025

The Federal Government has unveiled plans to distribute N75,000 in cash transfers to an estimated 70 million of Nigeria’s poorest citizens by 2025.

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, disclosed this during an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show. He stated that the program aims to reach all 36 states by January 2025, registering up to 18.1 million households through the National Identity Number (NIN) system.

“The president’s target is to assist 15 million households, averaging four to five members per household. This translates to roughly 70 million individuals receiving N75,000 each,” Yilwatda explained.

The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s mission to tackle extreme poverty and establish a more inclusive social safety net.

To enhance digital inclusion, the government will collaborate with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to streamline NIN registrations for low-income Nigerians. Yilwatda revealed that only 1.4 million eligible individuals currently have NINs but emphasized ongoing efforts to expand the database.

“We are training personnel and deploying resources across states like Rivers, Kwara, Abuja, and Nasarawa to accelerate data collection. By January, we aim to capture NINs for 18.1 million households, ensuring timely disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfers,” he added.

This digital approach aims to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and ensure transparency in the distribution of funds.

Key Developments: