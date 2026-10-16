US Democrats propose bill to release financial records linked to Epstein

KEY POINTS

US Democrats have introduced legislation requiring federal financial regulators to disclose records related to Jeffrey Epstein and his associates.

The proposed Epstein Wall Street Record Act would give regulators 120 days to release relevant supervisory records.

The bill would require investigations into potential violations of banking, securities and anti-money laundering laws.

Senior financial executives found to have violated the law could face fines, industry bans or criminal referrals.

The proposal targets records held by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

MAIN STORY

Democratic lawmakers in the United States have introduced legislation seeking to compel federal financial regulators to release records relating to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, while requiring investigations into potential legal violations by banks and their executives.

The proposed Epstein Wall Street Record Act would require regulators to make relevant supervisory records public within 120 days of the law’s enactment. The records would include internal communications concerning Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, his former girlfriend who was convicted of sex trafficking offences.

The measure would apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Beyond disclosure, the legislation would require regulators to investigate any potential violations of banking, securities or anti-money laundering laws identified in the records. Senior executives found to have violated the law could face fines, exclusion from the banking industry or referral to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution.

Epstein conducted substantial business during his career with major financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America. The proposed legislation seeks greater transparency over financial records connected to Epstein and his associates, although the existence of business relationships does not by itself establish wrongdoing by any institution or executive.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, one of the bill’s sponsors, said she had called on financial regulators to investigate banks and executives who may have enabled Epstein’s crimes but had not seen the action she wanted.

“I have spent the last year calling on Donald Trump’s financial regulators to launch investigations into the big banks and executives who may have enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes. Since they have failed to act, Congress must,” Warren said in a statement.

Other Democratic sponsors include Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Representative Robert Garcia.

Republicans currently control the congressional agenda, potentially limiting the legislation’s immediate prospects. However, Democrats have previously worked with Republican lawmakers to advance measures related to Epstein.

Last year, President Donald Trump signed legislation requiring the Justice Department to release files after members of both parties demanded greater transparency concerning Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors.

The new proposal focuses specifically on financial regulators and the records they hold, extending the transparency debate to the banking and financial services sector.

The legislation could also gain greater attention if Democrats win control of either chamber of Congress in the November midterm elections. Warren could then seek the chairmanship of the Senate Banking Committee, while Garcia could be positioned to lead the House Oversight Committee, which has broad subpoena powers. Wyden could also be positioned to lead the Senate Finance Committee, while Blumenthal may seek a leadership role on an investigative subcommittee.

Those potential changes in committee leadership could affect congressional oversight priorities, but the legislation’s progress would depend on the election outcome, the legislative process and support in Congress.

THE ISSUES

The proposed legislation raises questions about transparency, regulatory accountability and the responsibility of financial institutions to detect and prevent unlawful activity.

Making supervisory records public could provide lawmakers and the public with greater insight into how financial regulators handled information connected to Epstein and whether potential violations were investigated adequately.

However, allegations or business connections alone do not establish that a bank or executive committed an offence. Any enforcement action would depend on evidence and the applicable legal standards.

The proposal would also expand pressure on financial regulators by requiring investigations into potential violations identified in the released records, rather than limiting the exercise to disclosure.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I have spent the last year calling on Donald Trump’s financial regulators to launch investigations into the big banks and executives who may have enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes. Since they have failed to act, Congress must.” – Elizabeth Warren, US senator and bill sponsor

WHAT’S NEXT

The bill’s prospects will depend on congressional support and whether lawmakers move it through the legislative process. The November midterm elections could change committee leadership and the balance of power, potentially influencing how much attention the proposal receives.

If enacted, the measure would require the specified federal regulators to disclose relevant supervisory records within 120 days and investigate potential legal violations revealed by those records.

BOTTOM LINE

Democratic lawmakers want federal financial regulators to release records connected to Jeffrey Epstein and investigate any potential legal violations by banks and their executives. The proposal would impose a disclosure deadline and could expose financial institutions and individuals to further scrutiny, but it must first secure congressional approval.

Source: Bloomberg