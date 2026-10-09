University don urges investment in renewable energy technology

KEY POINTS

University of Lagos professor Isaiah Akoteyon calls for more funding for renewable energy research, storage and grid integration.

He urges stronger environmental regulations, energy efficiency and public education on energy conservation.

Energy administrators call for collaboration among professional bodies and government agencies to advance sustainable energy development.

MAIN STORY

Prof. Isaiah Akoteyon, Acting Dean of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences at the University of Lagos, has urged the Federal Government and private investors to increase investment in renewable energy technology to improve efficiency and support sustainable development.

Akoteyon made the call at the Society of Energy Administrators (SEA) of Nigeria’s sixth annual conference and induction of associate members in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was themed “Advancing Energy Process Environment Climate Adaptation Standardisation: Panacea for Climate Change and Sustainable Cities and Communities in Nigeria”.

In his presentation, Akoteyon called for more funding for research and development to improve renewable energy efficiency, energy storage solutions and integration with the electricity grid.

He also advocated the integration of environmental considerations into energy policies, alongside stricter environmental regulations to limit emissions from fossil fuels.

Akoteyon further urged governments and private investors to promote energy efficiency technologies and increase public awareness of energy conservation.

“There’s a need for public awareness and education. This is very essential to raise public awareness about the importance of energy conservation,” he said.

He added that campaigns encouraging consumers to reduce energy use and adopt energy efficient practices could help lower carbon emissions and overall energy consumption.

The environmental management expert also called for improved access to energy and greater cross border energy integration, describing both as important to sustainable energy development.

Mr Sesan Odukoya, Director of Oil and Gas at the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, said the state government was willing to collaborate with SEA to promote a cleaner environment in Lagos.

Odukoya, who represented Dr Babatunde Ajayi, General Manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), commended the society’s initiatives to protect the environment in Lagos and across Nigeria.

Dr Diran Fawibe, Chairman of SEA, said the society had worked to promote effective energy administration. He also commended its management for advancing the organisation’s work in the sector.

Mr Ismaila Lawal, Head of the Electrical Laboratory at the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), described SEA’s activities as significant and expressed SON’s readiness to collaborate with the society.

Lawal urged SEA to formally engage SON’s management to enable the standards agency to participate in its activities.

Earlier, Dr Yekeen Adeboye, President and Project Director of SEA, commended the Federal Government for constitutional changes that expanded state participation in electricity regulation, describing the development as important to energy security across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

“As Energy Administrators, we applaud the courage and commitment of President Bola Tinubu in the implementation of energy transition and climate change policies,” he said.

Adeboye also commended government initiatives involving compressed natural gas (CNG), electric vehicles and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for household use, describing them as cleaner energy options.

He said SEA was a professional body for energy operations and compliance administrators, comprising two divisions identified as Energy Process Engineering Compliance Administrators (EPECA) and EPMCA.

Adeboye said the society would continue to serve as a think tank for energy administration and the promotion of sustainable development goals in Nigeria and globally.

THE ISSUES

Improving renewable energy efficiency involves more than installing solar panels or other generation technologies. Research, energy storage and grid integration can affect how effectively electricity is generated, stored and delivered to users. Akoteyon’s recommendations point to the need to consider these components alongside investment in generation capacity.

His call for energy efficiency also has implications for households and businesses. Reducing avoidable energy consumption could lower electricity demand and energy costs, although the extent of any savings would depend on the technologies adopted and how they are used.

Cross border energy integration could broaden opportunities for electricity trade and cooperation between countries. However, the benefits would depend on infrastructure, regulatory coordination and the ability of participating systems to deliver electricity reliably.

The conference also highlighted the roles of professional bodies, environmental agencies and standards institutions in energy administration. Collaboration among these organisations could support consistent standards and better coordination, but the statements provided did not identify specific joint projects, implementation dates or measurable targets.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Governments should set stricter environmental regulations to limit emissions from fossil fuels, and this is a major standard,” he said. – Prof. Isaiah Akoteyon, Acting Dean, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, University of Lagos

“As Energy Administrators, we applaud the courage and commitment of President Bola Tinubu in the implementation of energy transition and climate change policies.” – Dr Yekeen Adeboye, President and Project Director, SEA

WHAT’S NEXT

SEA said it would continue contributing to energy administration and sustainable development. Lawal also called on the society to formally engage SON over possible collaboration. The material provided did not specify a timetable or concrete programme for implementing the recommendations made at the conference.

BOTTOM LINE

Akoteyon wants government and private investors to support renewable energy research, storage, grid integration and energy efficiency. The conference also highlighted the need for coordination among energy administrators, environmental agencies and standards institutions.

NAN