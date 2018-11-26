United Capital Appoints 2 New Non-Executive Directors

United Capital Plc, Africa’s renowned Investment Banking Group is pleased to announce the appointments of Sir Stephen Nwadiuko and Mr. Sonny Iroche as Non-Executive Directors following the retirement of Ambassador John Shinkaiye. These appointments are subject to requisite regulatory approvals effective October 2, 2oI 8.

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Compliance Institute of Nigeria as well as an associate of Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria. He is a retired Deputy Director, Banking Supervision Department of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) where he worked for over 20 years. He was a former council member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Chairman Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Abuja Branch. He is currently a Member of the Investigating Panel of both the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria as well as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Compliance Institute Nigeria. He was recently appointed as the Managing Director/CEO of First Guarantee Pensions Limited by the National Pensions Commission.

Mr. Sonny Iroche is a seasoned Finance Executive with over thirty years’ experience in Banking, Power and Public Service. He has served on various boards such as the International Glass Industries Limited and GT Bank Sierra Leone.

These appointments will further cement United Capital as the leading investment banking group in Nigeria. Speaking on their proven track record and broad experience, United Capital’s Board Chairman, Mr. Chika Mordi said “Stephen and Sonny both bring robust insight and perspective to the quality of deliberations on the board, I welcome them both on board.”