Unified Payments unveils “It Starts Here” Campaign To Reaffirm Its Leadership In Nigeria’s Financial Technology Space

Unified Payment Services Limited (Unified Payments ®), Nigeria’s premier Payments & Financial Technology company, has unveiled a new campaign, “It Starts Here”. The campaign reinforces its leadership position and the ease of making transactions which starts with the push of a button.

As the pioneer financial technology company in Nigeria, Unified Payments remains at the forefront of enabling businesses and individuals to leverage its shared technology infrastructure, emphasizing enterprise alliances. The “It Starts Here” campaign embodies the company’s vision of fostering innovation and progress, inspiring stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, and employees, to embrace opportunities driven by cutting-edge technology.

The campaign is built on the philosophy that every significant achievement begins with a small yet pivotal action – be it a decision, a spark, or a moment of readiness. For Unified Payments, this transformative moment is the seamless connection it provides for businesses, fintechs, and consumers, empowering them to achieve more.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Dr. Agada Apochi, Group Managing Director/CEO, Unified Payments said, “At Unified Payments, we are proud to unlock possibilities through pioneering payment solutions. Whether it is the first phase of building a business or scaling to new heights, we offer the infrastructure, processing power, secure transactions, and speedy resolutions that businesses need to succeed. Our focus is on innovation and trust, ensuring that every transaction propels our customers closer to their goals.”

He added, “Every milestone, whether in business or life, starts with a single step, and Unified Payments is the partner powering that step with efficiency and reliability.”

Unified Payments has consistently demonstrated its ability to accelerate fintech innovation, revolutionizing financial technology and ensuring seamless payment solutions. The company’s offerings cater to businesses and individuals who rely on advanced payment infrastructure, secure transaction handling, and swift payment resolutions to drive success.

The “It Starts Here” campaign is being rolled out across multiple platforms, including television, radio, print, and digital media, employing bold graphics, interactive elements, and engaging narratives to reach diverse audiences. Through this campaign, Unified Payments aims to cement its role as a trusted partner in delivering payment solutions that enable businesses to grow, innovate, and thrive.