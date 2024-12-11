Breaking News : National Power Grid Collapses 12th Time In 2024

Nigerians were once again plunged into darkness on Wednesday as the national power grid experienced yet another collapse, deepening concerns about the country’s energy infrastructure.

Power outages have become a recurring issue, leaving millions frustrated and questioning the government’s ability to address the longstanding problem. The latest incident adds to the growing list of failures this year, further highlighting the fragility of the power grid.

Bizwatch Nigeria reports that between January and November 2024, the national grid has collapsed 11 times. Notably, in October alone, the grid experienced three collapses within a single week, causing widespread blackouts and prompting outrage among citizens and stakeholders.

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:09 pm, the grid suffered its 12th collapse of the year, as confirmed by a tweet from the official handle of Nigeria’s National Grid. The post acknowledged the incident and announced that efforts to restore power were underway. “The major grid setback has occurred, and the restoration is to commence,” the tweet read.

The repeated failures of the national grid continue to draw criticism, with many Nigerians demanding urgent reforms to improve the country’s power infrastructure. Details regarding the cause of the latest collapse and the restoration timeline remain forthcoming.