UEFA Europa League Play-Off Draw: Everything You Need To Know

The league phase of the UEFA Europa League has concluded, but the excitement is far from over. The competition now moves into the knockout stages, with some of Europe’s most prestigious clubs vying for a place in the next round.

With football giants like Ajax, Porto, and Roma still in contention, the play-off draw promises to deliver thrilling matchups. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming draw, including when it takes place, how it works, and which teams could face each other.

When is the Europa League Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw?

The UEFA Europa League knockout phase play-off draw is set to take place at 12 PM (UK time) on January 31.

The draw will be held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, the same venue as the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw, which also takes place on the same day.

First leg: February 13, 2024

February 13, 2024 Second leg: February 20, 2024

These two-legged ties will determine which teams progress to the last 16, where they will join the top eight teams from the league phase.

How Does the Europa League Play-Off Draw Work?

A total of 16 teams will compete in the play-offs. The top eight teams from the league phase have already secured automatic qualification for the last 16, while the remaining spots will be contested by teams that finished 9th to 24th in the league phase standings.

Teams Already in the Last 16:

Lazio (Italy)

(Italy) Athletic Club (Spain)

(Spain) Manchester United (England)

(England) Tottenham Hotspur (England)

(England) Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

(Germany) Lyon (France)

(France) Olympiacos (Greece)

(Greece) Rangers (Scotland)

The play-off round will determine which additional eight teams will join them in the next stage.

How Are the Play-Off Teams Seeded?

The 16 teams involved in the play-offs are divided into two categories:

Seeded Teams (Finished 9th-16th): Bodo/Glimt Anderlecht FCSB Ajax Real Sociedad Galatasaray Roma Viktoria Plzen

Unseeded Teams (Finished 17th-24th): Ferencvarosi Porto AZ Alkmaar Midtjylland Union Saint-Gilloise PAOK Twente Fenerbahce



Play-Off Draw Format:

The tournament follows a bracket system from the play-off stage onwards. This means each team’s potential opponents are limited based on their ranking:

9th and 10th place teams can only face 23rd and 24th place teams

can only face 11th and 12th place teams can only face 21st and 22nd place teams, and so on.

Once the draw is made, the first team drawn in each pairing will be placed in the silver bracket, while the second team will be in the blue bracket.

Each fixture will be played over two legs, with the seeded teams playing the second leg at home.

Can Teams from the Same Country Face Each Other?

Yes. Unlike the group stage, there are no restrictions on teams from the same country facing each other in the knockout phase play-offs. Additionally, clubs can also be drawn against teams they faced earlier in the league phase.

Who Could Manchester United, Tottenham, Face in the Last 16?

The draw for the last 16 will take place on February 21, so the top eight automatically qualified teams will have to wait to find out their opponents. However, under the new format, each of these teams will have four possible opponents at this stage:

Manchester United (3rd place) & Tottenham Hotspur (4th place) could face: AZ Alkmaar Midtjylland Real Sociedad Galatasaray

could face: Rangers (8th place) could face: Fenerbahce Twente Bodo/Glimt Anderlecht

could face:

What’s Next?

Once the play-off round is completed, the eight winners will advance to the last 16, where they will be drawn against the eight teams that finished in the top spots during the league phase. From there, the competition continues through the knockout rounds until the grand finale.

With powerhouse clubs and emerging challengers in the mix, this season’s Europa League knockout stage promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory. Fans can expect high-stakes drama, unforgettable goals, and plenty of surprises along the way. Stay tuned for the draw and get ready for an action-packed road to the UEFA Europa League final!