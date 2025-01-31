Kano State Allocates N16.6 Billion To Agriculture And Food Security

The Kano State Government earmarks N16.6 billion for the agricultural sector in its 2025 budget, prioritizing food security, economic growth, and rural development.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Musa Shanono, announces this during the 2025 budget breakdown, outlining key projects aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and enhancing food security across the state.

The government allocates N3 billion for constructing the Dansoshiya Dam, which will have a 3.1 billion-liter storage capacity and include flowing channels to improve irrigation and water access for farmers.

Additionally, the Kano State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority and the Kano State Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP) Intervention Programme receive N5.6 billion to enhance agricultural productivity and competitiveness.

The budget focuses on empowering farmers and strengthening agricultural infrastructure.

N815 million is set aside for purchasing demonstration seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals to enhance crop yields.

As part of ongoing efforts to promote sustainable agriculture, the state government establishes a pasture museum in Kadawa, with N162 million allocated under the KSADP initiative.

“These investments demonstrate the government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector, creating economic opportunities for farmers and herders, and ensuring food security in Kano State,” Shanono states.

Beyond agriculture, the 2025 budget includes initiatives to improve public services and economic development.

Total approved recurrent revenue stands at N617.04 billion, consisting of N85.86 billion from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N531.17 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC). This marks a significant increase from N379.76 billion in 2024.

The 2025 budget reflects the Kano State Government’s strategy to drive agricultural growth, rural development, and improved public services, ensuring long-term economic progress and better living standards for residents.