UAE Introduces 10-Year Golden Visa To Attract Content Creators

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) launches a Golden Visa program to provide long-term residency for content creators, allowing them to live and work in the country for up to 10 years.

This initiative aims to attract professionals in the creative sector, including writers, filmmakers, digital storytellers, photographers, and social media influencers, to contribute to the UAE’s growing creative economy.

The Golden Visa offers a flexible alternative to traditional work permits by granting holders the ability to work without requiring a national sponsor. It provides security and stability, enabling creators to focus on their careers while benefiting from the UAE’s advanced infrastructure and tax-free environment.

Eligibility for the Golden Visa

To qualify for the UAE’s Golden Visa, applicants must meet specific criteria, including:

A proven track record of impactful content creation.

Recognition or awards in the creative industry.

Evidence of consistent audience engagement and contributions to the digital economy.

Existing UAE residents must cancel their current visas before applying, and those with dependents must also cancel family members’ visas before submission.

Application Process for the Golden Visa

The process is managed by Creators HQ, the official endorsing body. Applicants must follow these steps:

Submit an application – Complete the online form on the Creators HQ website. Receive nomination – Eligible candidates will receive an email confirming their nomination. Complete medical tests and submit documents – Required documents include a passport, Emirates ID (if applicable), and a recent passport-sized photo. Print the Golden Visa – Approved applicants must visit a designated service center to finalize and print their visa. Collect Emirates ID – The final step involves obtaining an Emirates ID from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security.

Why Dubai Appeals to Content Creators

Dubai continues to position itself as a global hub for digital professionals, offering a thriving creative community, modern infrastructure, and business-friendly policies. The Golden Visa strengthens this appeal by providing long-term stability for content creators looking to grow their brands and expand their professional opportunities.

With tax-free benefits, access to a vast international audience, and government-backed initiatives supporting the digital economy, the UAE presents an attractive destination for creators seeking career advancement in a dynamic environment.