Vietnam praises reforms of President Tinubu amid warnings of “brewing anarchy”

KEY POINTS

Ambassador Bui Quoc Hung of Vietnam has formally commended the Tinubu administration for significant progress in macroeconomic stability and investment climate improvements.

The envoy highlighted efforts to strengthen the naira and boost investor confidence during a visit to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

Conversely, elder statesman Chekwas Okorie issued a warning of “brewing anarchy,” citing political violence in Edo and Rivers States.

Okorie urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene as the Chief Security Officer to prevent tensions from overwhelming security agencies ahead of the 2027 elections.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria’s economic trajectory is receiving a vote of confidence from Southeast Asia. Ambassador Bui Quoc Hung of Vietnam stated on Thursday that the reforms implemented by the Tinubu administration are yielding positive outcomes, specifically in the areas of fiscal discipline and long-term value creation.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yiltwada, the envoy noted that Nigeria has made “notable strides” in stabilizing the naira and creating a system that attracts credible private sector participation.

Ambassador Hung pointed out that both Vietnam and Nigeria share strategic similarities, including youthful populations and critical roles within their respective regional markets. He remarked that the removal of economic distortions has created stronger conditions for strategic investments, positioning Nigeria as a more viable partner for Vietnamese businesses.

However, this diplomatic optimism is being met with domestic caution. In an open letter titled “Halt the brewing anarchy in Nigeria,” Chekwas Okorie, Convener of the Igbo Agenda Dialogue (IAD), lamented what he described as a “deplorable and unprecedented” security situation. Okorie pointed to recent unprovoked attacks on Peter Obi in Edo State and Rotimi Amaechi in Rivers State as evidence of a dangerous trend that could trigger widespread reprisal actions.

Okorie warned that the “acerbic tantrums” and inflammatory rhetoric of political actors in the build-up to the January 2027 elections could overwhelm the “fragile capacity” of Nigeria’s security agencies. He called on the President to rein in overzealous aides and ensure a fair, transparent electoral process to avoid spiraling into chaos.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The desperate actions and inflammatory rhetoric of political actors… have the dangerous tendency to trigger widespread anarchy,” wrote Chekwas Okorie .

. Ambassador Bui Quoc Hung noted: “Nigeria has made notable strides in stabilising its economy, particularly through efforts aimed at strengthening the naira.”

noted: “Nigeria has made notable strides in stabilising its economy, particularly through efforts aimed at strengthening the naira.” Okorie further lamented that Nigerians are hearing “threats, acerbic tantrums, and arrogant claims” instead of quality policy proposals.

WHAT’S NEXT

Electoral Preparedness: Political parties are expected to begin rolling out formal policy platforms as the January 2027 election timeline approaches.

Political parties are expected to begin rolling out formal policy platforms as the January 2027 election timeline approaches. Security Intervention: The President is expected to respond to calls for moderated rhetoric among appointees to prevent further political violence.

The President is expected to respond to calls for moderated rhetoric among appointees to prevent further political violence. Bilateral Trade: Follow-up meetings between Vietnamese and Nigerian officials are anticipated to explore specific investment opportunities in West Africa.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria is currently a study in contrasts. While international partners like Vietnam see a stabilizing economy ripe for investment, domestic leaders like Chekwas Okorie fear that political violence and “acerbic” rhetoric could derail that progress. The administration’s ability to maintain a transparent path to the 2027 elections will be critical in determining which narrative prevails.