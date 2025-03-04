Trump Suspends Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Tensions with Zelensky

US President Donald Trump has suspended military aid to Ukraine, intensifying pressure on Kyiv to engage in peace negotiations with Russia, a White House official confirmed on Monday.

The decision follows a highly publicized confrontation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as the US leader pushes for a swift resolution to the ongoing war. While Trump initially avoided confirming a suspension when questioned by reporters, the halt in US arms shipments is expected to significantly impact Ukraine’s ability to resist Russian forces.

“The President has been clear that his focus is on achieving peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well,” a White House official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.”

The suspension has sparked immediate backlash from congressional Democrats, who have labelled the move both dangerous and unlawful.

“My Republican colleagues who have called Putin a war criminal and pledged their support for Ukraine must join me in demanding that President Trump immediately lift this disastrous and unlawful freeze,” said Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Trump, however, remained firm on his stance, warning that he would “not put up” with Zelensky’s defiance much longer and urging the Ukrainian leader to show more appreciation for US support. Speaking at the White House, Trump stated that Zelensky “won’t be around very long” without a ceasefire agreement with Moscow.

The aid suspension takes effect immediately, impacting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weaponry already in transit to Ukraine, The New York Times reported. Meanwhile, Zelensky reiterated his desire to see an end to the war “as soon as possible,” but insisted that only robust security guarantees could bring lasting peace.

“It was the lack of security guarantees for Ukraine 11 years ago that allowed Russia to begin occupying Crimea and igniting the war in Donbas,” Zelensky said in a video statement. “Then, the same lack of security guarantees enabled Russia to launch a full-scale invasion.”

Trump’s decision has raised concerns among US allies and fueled speculation about Washington’s shifting stance towards Moscow. Following emergency talks in London, Britain and France are exploring the possibility of brokering a one-month truce between Ukraine and Russia, focusing on air, sea, and energy infrastructure.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, Zelensky warned that “an agreement on ending the war is very, very far away,” a remark that reportedly angered Trump.

Moscow, for its part, accused Zelensky of deliberately avoiding peace negotiations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized the Ukrainian leader for his tense exchange with Trump and Vice President JD Vance, describing him as showing “a complete lack of diplomatic ability.”

Amid the political turmoil, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a Ukrainian military training facility located 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the front lines. Ukrainian sources reported casualties, with a respected military blogger estimating between 30 to 40 soldiers killed and 90 others wounded in the attack near Dnipro on Saturday.

Trump has previously labeled Zelensky a “dictator” for not holding elections, despite the imposition of martial law preventing a vote due to the war. Zelensky dismissed calls for his resignation, reaffirming that he would step down only if Ukraine were granted NATO membership—an option opposed by both Russia and now, under Trump, the United States.

As tensions mount, high-level talks between US and Russian officials on ending the war have further alarmed Kyiv and European allies, raising fears that Ukraine’s future could be negotiated without its direct involvement. Meanwhile, Germany’s likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, called Trump’s handling of the situation a “deliberate escalation.”

With Ukraine’s military aid now in limbo and diplomatic tensions at an all-time high, the war’s trajectory remains uncertain, with both global and domestic political stakes growing increasingly complex.