Trump Launches Sweeping Executive Orders On Death Penalty And Birthright Citizenship

In a move that underscores his hardline stance on crime and immigration, U.S. President Donald Trump signed two controversial executive orders on Monday. The first reinstates the death penalty for certain crimes, while the second seeks to end birthright citizenship in the United States.

These measures, among the roughly 200 executive actions signed by Trump on his first day back in office, signal a dramatic reversal of policies implemented by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

Reinstating the Death Penalty

The executive order titled “Restoring the Death Penalty and Protecting Public Safety” mandates the use of capital punishment for heinous crimes, including the murder of law enforcement officers and certain federal crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

“It is the policy of the United States to ensure that laws authorizing capital punishment are respected and faithfully implemented,” Trump stated in the order. He criticized what he described as a long-standing trend of politicians and judges obstructing the application of the death penalty, arguing that capital punishment remains an essential tool for deterring and punishing violent crimes.

The order tasks the Attorney General with aggressively pursuing the death penalty in qualifying cases, emphasizing its necessity in delivering justice and restoring public safety. Trump also took aim at the Biden administration, accusing it of subverting justice by halting federal executions and commuting the sentences of convicted individuals on death row.

“Efforts to undermine capital punishment make a mockery of justice and insult the victims of horrible crimes,” Trump wrote, vowing that his administration would enforce laws that authorize the ultimate punishment for the nation’s most egregious offenses.

Ending Birthright Citizenship

In another far-reaching executive order, Trump targeted birthright citizenship—a right enshrined in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The longstanding interpretation of the amendment grants automatic citizenship to individuals born on U.S. soil, regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

Trump’s directive orders federal agencies to stop issuing citizenship documents to children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants, non-citizen fathers, or mothers on temporary visas. Exceptions apply only to children of U.S. citizens or legal residents.

“America’s borders must be strong, and its laws must be respected,” Trump declared during his inaugural address. He characterized the influx of migrants at the southern border as an “invasion” and framed the new policy as essential to protecting national security and public health.

The order, set to take effect within 30 days, has already sparked legal challenges. Civil rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), have filed lawsuits arguing that the executive action is unconstitutional. Critics point to the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to all individuals born or naturalized in the U.S.

Sweeping Immigration Reforms

In addition to ending birthright citizenship, Trump invoked broad presidential powers to suspend U.S. asylum laws, citing a public health emergency and national security concerns. The order allows federal officials to repatriate or remove migrants at the border, effectively pausing the enforcement of asylum laws until Trump deems the border situation resolved.

These executive actions mark the beginning of what is expected to be a contentious battle over immigration and crime policies. While Trump’s supporters praise the measures as decisive steps to uphold law and order, opponents warn of their potential to undermine constitutional rights and erode America’s democratic principles.

As the legal challenges unfold, the nation watches closely to see how these policies will reshape the fabric of American society.