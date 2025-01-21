WHO Calls For Constructive Dialogue As US Reconsiders Withdrawal

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has expressed regret over the United States’ decision to withdraw from the global health body, urging dialogue to preserve their longstanding partnership.

In a statement released on its official X account on Tuesday, WHO underscored its pivotal role in safeguarding global health, including the health and safety of Americans. The organisation highlighted its contributions to addressing the root causes of diseases, strengthening health systems, and responding to health crises in regions where others often cannot operate.

Trump’s Executive Order Sparks Controversy

The withdrawal announcement follows President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order on Monday, directing the US to sever ties with WHO. Speaking at the White House, Trump accused the organisation of financial imbalance and bias, stating, “World Health ripped us off.”

This move is not unprecedented. During Trump’s first term, his administration issued a similar withdrawal notice, criticising WHO for alleged partiality towards China during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the decision was reversed under former President Joe Biden, who reinstated US membership and prioritised global health cooperation.

Under the new executive order, federal agencies have been instructed to halt funding to WHO and identify alternative partners to undertake health initiatives previously managed by the organisation. Additionally, the administration plans to rescind Biden’s 2024 US Global Health Security Strategy, a framework designed to tackle infectious disease threats.

WHO Highlights US Contributions

In its statement, WHO emphasised the historic significance of US membership since its inception in 1948. It praised the country’s leadership in shaping global health policies, citing collaborative milestones such as the eradication of smallpox and near-eradication of polio.

“The United States has been a founding member of WHO and an active contributor to global health alongside 193 other member states,” the statement read. “Together, we have saved countless lives and protected people from health threats. American institutions have greatly benefited from and contributed to WHO’s initiatives.”

WHO also pointed to reforms undertaken in recent years to improve accountability, cost-effectiveness, and overall impact, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and progress.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain this partnership,” the organisation stated, adding that the collaboration is vital to the health and well-being of millions globally.

The withdrawal decision has sparked widespread debate, with global health experts warning of the potential consequences for international cooperation in tackling pressing health challenges.