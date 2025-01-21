Trump Signs Executive Order To Withdraw U.S. From World Health Organization

President Donald Trump signs an executive order formalizing the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO), citing concerns over its handling of global health crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

This marks the second time Trump moves to sever ties with the WHO. In 2020, he initially announced the withdrawal, criticizing the organization for mismanaging the pandemic, failing to implement necessary reforms, and allowing political influence from certain member states.

Trump also raises financial concerns, arguing that the U.S. contributes disproportionately compared to other nations. “China, with a population of 1.4 billion, pays nearly 90% less than the U.S., despite having more than three times the population,” he states.

“By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered,” Trump declares, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to disengaging from the WHO and seeking alternative global health leadership strategies.

The order revokes a Presidential Letter sent to the United Nations on January 20, 2021 , which previously reinstated U.S. membership in the WHO.

sent to the United Nations on , which previously reinstated U.S. membership in the WHO. It also rescinds Executive Order 13987 , issued on January 25, 2021 , which coordinated the U.S. response to COVID-19 and global health security.

, issued on , which coordinated the U.S. response to COVID-19 and global health security. The National Security Council receives directives to strengthen public health and biosecurity measures.

receives directives to strengthen measures. The Secretary of State and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget must immediately halt all U.S. financial contributions and support to the WHO.

must to the WHO. U.S. personnel and contractors working with the WHO will be recalled and reassessed , with efforts to identify alternative U.S. and international partners to take over key health initiatives.

, with efforts to to take over key health initiatives. The Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy must review and replace the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy to align with the new executive order.

The Secretary of State must formally notify the United Nations and WHO leadership of the U.S. withdrawal.

The U.S. discontinues participation in negotiations on the WHO Pandemic Agreement and proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations . Any commitments under these agreements will not be legally binding on the U.S.

in negotiations on the and proposed amendments to the . Any commitments under these agreements will on the U.S. The executive order specifies that it does not interfere with the authority of executive agencies or departments, nor does it alter the functions of the Office of Management and Budget regarding budgetary decisions.

with the authority of executive agencies or departments, nor does it alter the functions of the regarding budgetary decisions. Implementation proceeds in compliance with U.S. laws and available funding but does not create enforceable rights for any individual or organization against the U.S. government.

With this order, the Trump administration reaffirms its stance on global health governance, signaling a shift toward independent health policies and alternative partnerships outside the WHO framework.