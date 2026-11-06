Trump hints at wider European deal to end Ukraine war after meeting Putin envoy

KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump says a deal to end the war in Ukraine could involve more than the two countries.

Trump described the proposed agreement as a “big, beautiful” deal after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

Ukraine, NATO and European representatives have held separate discussions with US officials on security guarantees and European security arrangements.

Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold further talks in Abu Dhabi next week, with the US acting as mediator.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump has suggested that negotiations to end Russia’s war in Ukraine could produce a broader agreement involving European security, following a White House meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s meeting, Trump said an agreement was possible but did not disclose details of the discussions.

“There’s going to be an agreement. It’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine,” Trump said.

“I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement and everyone’s going to be thrilled.”

Trump also said he did not meet with Ukrainian representatives who had travelled to Washington.

However, his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, said US officials had held what he described as productive and substantive discussions in Brussels with representatives of Ukraine, NATO and European partners.

Kushner said the discussions focused on two connected issues: security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security arrangement.

He added that the US was working with the parties to find practical solutions that would address their security concerns and reduce the risk of future conflict.

THE ISSUES

The discussions point to a negotiation that extends beyond ending the fighting in Ukraine. Any lasting settlement would also have to address concerns about Ukraine’s future security and the wider European security order.

Security guarantees are particularly important to Ukraine because a ceasefire or peace agreement would not, on its own, prevent another Russian attack. The challenge for negotiators is finding arrangements that Ukraine, Russia and other European countries can accept.

Trump’s comments suggest that his administration may be pursuing a wider agreement, but he offered no details about its terms or how it would be implemented.

The separate meetings with Russian and Ukrainian representatives also highlight the US effort to maintain contact with both sides while seeking a negotiated settlement.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“There’s going to be an agreement. It’s going to be a big agreement, and it’s going to involve more than Ukraine.” – Donald Trump, US President.

“Our objective is to address the security concerns of all sides through practical, mutually agreed arrangements that reduce the risk of future conflict.” – Jared Kushner, US representative involved in the discussions.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold talks in Abu Dhabi next week, with the United States acting as mediator.

The discussions are expected to focus on finding a way to end the full-scale war that began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The outcome will depend on whether the parties can reach agreement on the terms of a settlement, including Ukraine’s security and the broader arrangements for European stability.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump is signalling that a potential Ukraine peace deal could form part of a wider European security agreement. However, with no terms publicly disclosed and further negotiations still ahead, a settlement remains uncertain.