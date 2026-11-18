By Emmanuella Opara | November 18th, 2026

KEY POINTS

MRS Holdings and QuickFuel Nigeria Limited have introduced self-service fuel dispensing at an MRS filling station in Lagos.

The companies plan to extend the technology to about 40 MRS stations across Lagos State.

The system allows motorists to select fuel quantities, make payments through approved channels and dispense petrol without relying entirely on attendants.

The technology is expected to support round-the-clock sales and improve transaction monitoring.

MAIN STORY

MRS Holdings, in partnership with QuickFuel Nigeria Limited, has introduced self-service fuel dispensing in Nigeria, allowing motorists to purchase petrol and complete transactions without depending on filling station attendants.

The technology was unveiled in Lagos on Tuesday and has commenced operations at one MRS station. The partners plan to extend it to about 40 filling stations across Lagos State.

Under the arrangement, customers can drive into participating stations, select the quantity of Premium Motor Spirit they require, make payments through approved channels and dispense the fuel themselves. Transactions are digitally recorded.

Executive Director of Technological Services at QuickFuel, Oludare Owolabi, said the initiative was designed to address delays and other challenges associated with conventional fuel retailing while improving convenience, transparency and accountability.

He said the system would also allow participating stations to serve customers beyond conventional operating hours, including late at night and early in the morning.

Owolabi identified commercial drivers, commuters and healthcare workers returning from night shifts among those who could benefit from the extended access to fuel.

He added that digital records of fuel deliveries, dispensing activities, payments and inventory movements would help station operators monitor stock, reconcile sales and identify discrepancies.

According to him, the technology would not remove the need for trained personnel, as staff would remain available to guide customers, maintain equipment and provide technical support.

He also said the introduction of self-service would not compromise safety requirements, meter calibration, equipment maintenance or regulatory compliance. Eligible customers would also have access to reward opportunities, subject to conditions communicated at participating stations.

Chairman of MRS Group, Sayyu Dantata, said the initiative was informed by his 34 years of experience in the petroleum industry and the need to address persistent challenges in fuel distribution and retail operations.

Dantata recalled that some filling stations in Nigeria operated round the clock in the late 1980s, although fuel dispensing was manual and customers sometimes had to wake attendants to receive service.

He said the new system offered a technology-based approach to round-the-clock fuel sales, with the potential to improve convenience and address security concerns associated with the traditional arrangement.

THE ISSUES

The introduction of self-service dispensing represents a change to the conventional fuel-buying process in Nigeria, where motorists generally rely on station attendants to dispense petrol and complete transactions.

Beyond convenience, the technology places emphasis on digital transaction records and stock monitoring. If implemented effectively, these features could give customers clearer records of purchases while helping dealers track fuel received, quantities dispensed and revenue collected.

However, the planned expansion will depend on the ability of participating stations to maintain the equipment, comply with safety and regulatory requirements and provide adequate assistance to motorists unfamiliar with self-service dispensing.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Today, we are not here simply to unveil another fuel pump. We are here to challenge an old way of buying fuel and introduce a better one.” Oludare Owolabi, Executive Director of Technological Service, quickfuel said.

“Nigerians deserve their time back. Customers deserve confidence. Dealers deserve stronger controls, and the industry deserves a new standard.” Oludare Owolabi, Executive Director of Technological Services, QuickFuel said.

“Every litre should be accounted for. Every payment should be traceable. Every discrepancy should be visible.” Oludare Owolabi, Executive Director of Technological Services, QuickFuel said.

“I have been in the industry for 34 years and I have seen through the process. I look at things and I said, why can’t I do something to help the industry?” Sayyu Dantata, Chairman of MRS Group said.

WHAT’S NEXT

MRS Holdings and QuickFuel Nigeria Limited plan to extend the self-service technology to about 40 MRS filling stations in Lagos State. The expansion will determine how widely motorists can access the service beyond the initial location.

BOTTOM LINE

MRS and QuickFuel are introducing a digital alternative to conventional petrol dispensing, with plans to expand to about 40 stations in Lagos. Its success will depend on reliable equipment, effective safety controls and customers’ ability to adapt to the self-service process.