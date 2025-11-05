Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack In Borno, Neutralise Terrorists

Troops under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have repelled a major Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) assault on a Forward Operating Base in Mallam Fatori, Borno State, killing several fighters and forcing the insurgents to retreat.

According to a statement by OPHK Media Information Officer, Lt-Col Sani Uba, the terrorists launched the coordinated attack around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, using drones and mortar fire to target the Kangar base. He said the troops — reinforced by a main force from Sector 3 — displayed “exceptional gallantry and tactical superiority” to overwhelm the attackers.

The army said Nigerien fighter jets also provided close air support, compelling the terrorists to flee towards the Tumbun waterways while evacuating dead and wounded fighters.

After the confrontation, troops recovered six corpses of terrorists and seized five AK-47 rifles, eight magazines, over 250 rounds of ammunition, rocket-propelled grenades, drone bombs, hand grenades and an Android device. Additional terrorists were reportedly killed by subsequent joint Nigerian–Nigerien airstrikes.

A number of soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force sustained minor injuries and have been evacuated for medical care.

The Defence Headquarters commended the troops for their resilience and reiterated the military’s commitment to restoring peace in the North-East.

Suspected Terror Leaders’ Trial Resumes 19 November

Meanwhile, the trial of two suspected terror kingpins — Mahmud Usman (also known as Abu Bara’a) and Abubakar Abba (also known as Isah Adam and Mahmud Al-Nigeri) — will resume on 19 November before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at the Department of State Services (DSS), Favour Dozie, confirmed the development.

Both men — believed to be leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan (ANSARU), an Al-Qaeda affiliate — were arrested in July in an intelligence-driven counter-terrorism operation.

Court filings allege that Usman, described as the self-styled Emir of ANSARU, coordinated terror sleeper cells nationwide and financed operations from proceeds of kidnappings and armed robberies. His deputy, Abba, allegedly led the “Mahmudawa” cell operating around Kainji National Park and along the Niger–Kwara–Benin corridor.

The Office of the National Security Adviser earlier disclosed that Usman received training in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors specialising in weapons and improvised explosive devices.

Usman and Abba are facing 32 counts bordering on terrorism. Usman has already pleaded guilty to one count relating to illegal mining and is serving a 15-year sentence. Abba has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The DSS is also prosecuting Khalid Al-Barnawi, alleged mastermind of the 2011 bombing of the United Nations Building in Abuja, which killed 20 people and injured over 70.