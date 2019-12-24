Triton Solar Announces Plans to Invest over $300 million in Nigeria

United States-based manufacturer of solar panel, lighting and batteries, Triton Solar has announced that it would be investing $300 million or more in Nigeria.

The company’s Managing Partner, Global Head of Business, Bhagi Sandilya said this on the sideline of his visit with the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Valley Nigeria Economic Development Inc, Chief Temitope Ajayi, to a former Minister of Industry, Alhaji Bamanga Tukur.

Sandilya explained that Triton Solar plans to invest $100 million into setting up 3 plants of the company to be located in Lagos, Oyo State and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.