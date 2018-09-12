Trial Judge Turns down Evans Counsel’s Adjournment Request

The trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, resumed on Tuesday at the Lagos State High Court as he (Evans) hired a new counsel.

While the counsel, Chino Obiagwu, requested for a short adjournment to enable him study the case file, Justice Hakeem Oshodi refused the request, stating that there would be no further delays.

The fifth and sixth defendants counsel, Mr Agwulanna Uzoukwu and Mr Emmanuel Ochai, opposed Mr Obiagwu’s prayer, pointing out that the several adjournments were affecting the liberty of their clients.

On his part, the state counsel, Mr Haaron Adebayo, also opposed the adjourment request, saying the state was ready for trial.

The trial had been put on hold, with the last hearing on June 26 because of changes in defence counsels.

After the various parties had made their cases at the hearing on Tuesday it was then adjourned till October 26 for further hearing.