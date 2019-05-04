TRCN Set to Commence Online Qualifying Examination for Nigerians in Diapora

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria TRCN has said that the Council would soon begin online Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination for Nigerian education graduates in Diaspora.

Speaking at a one day meeting held with TRCN State Coordinators in Abuja recently, the Registrar of the Council, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye hinted that the opportunity which permits Nigerian education graduates who are based abroad to be registered by TRCN without taking the Teachers’ Professional Qualifying Examination has been withdrawn.

According to him, “any Nigerian in the diaspora who wishes to earn TRCN’s Certificate and License will have to write the online Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination and pass before being qualified for registration by TRCN.”

He reassured Nigerians that the Council under his watch will not relent in its efforts towards enhancing teacher education and teacher quality vis-à-vis teacher professionalism in Nigeria.

Ajiboye who said his policies and programmes as the Chief Executive of TRCN are based on the yearnings and aspirations of the people, added that the decision to put a final stop to the examination waiver being enjoyed by Nigerians in the diaspora was in line with the need to institutionalize the computer based teachers professional Qualifying Examination for prospective teachers before registration and induction.

He added that the TRCN and the National Teachers Institute are working harmoniously towards ensuring that the standard and quality of service rendered by Nigerian teachers in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions meet with international standards.

“We are determined to ensure that teaching profession in Nigeria is ranked amongst the best in the world. To achieve this goal, we must encourage ourselves to do our jobs as expected in order to leave a legacy of excellence to the future generation of Nigerian teachers,” Prof Ajiboye

The TRCN Boss stressed that TRCN has concluded arrangements to hold the May 2019 diet of the Teachers Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE) on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th May, 2019.

He said that the examination will hold simultaneously at the various Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across the country.

Prof Ajiboye also charged Nigerian education graduates who are teaching without TRCN Certificates to start the process of registering with the Council as the National Council on Education only approved December 2019 as deadline for all teachers in Nigeria to register with TRCN.